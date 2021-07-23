Training and support

We offer a comprehensive training offer to support you to develop your skills, including:
§ Bespoke CPD booklet providing a wealth of learning opportunities across a range of topics including virtual learning events, training, blogs and e-learning for Children’s Social Care
§ Continuous focus on learning including ‘lockdown’ days to reflect and share learning with colleagues and focus on your development
§ Access to research in practice resources, tools and workshops as part of a continuous development programme
- Regular ‘My Time’ discussions with your manager which focus on your personal supervision and development
- A dedicated Advanced Practitioner to support Newly Qualified Social Workers joining Wigan including one-to-one’s, reflective practice workshops, regular and supportive practice observations and a monthly themed interactive workshop to develop skills such as chronologies, genograms, assessment tools and child and family assessments.
