4,000 social workers face removal as 96% renew registration

Just over 4,000 social workers will no longer be able to in practise in England because they did not renew their registration this year, according to provisional figures.
The number marks an increase on last year’s figure (2,869) and represents 4% of those who needed to renew, up from 3% in 2021, said Social Work England.
However, it is in line with previous years, which have seen 4,000 to 6,000 people leave the register annually.
Overall, 95.8% (96,373) of practitioners did renew by the 30 November deadline, a 1.2 percentage point fall on the proportion in 2021.
Social Work England said that 519 of the 4,012 who did not renew appeared to have completed the application form but did not meet the continuing professional development (CPD) requirements.
This is a fall on the 826 who did so last year, despite the tougher CPD demands introduced for this year’s renewal period: to submit two pieces, one of which needed to have been reflected upon by a peer, rather than one piece without a peer reflection.
No CPD grace period
However, unlike in 2020 and 2021, these social workers will not be given a grace period in which to submit their CPD; instead, they will be removed. Last year, most of the 826 in this position met the CPD requirement and renewed, with just 125 being removed.
Anyone removed who wants to stay in social work will need to apply for their registration to be restored, at a cost of £135, and may not practise until their restoration is confirmed.
Following this year’s renewal round, Social Work England’s executive director of regulation, Philip Hallam said: “Thank you to everyone who submitted their registration renewal application and completed the CPD requirements by the deadline. Anyone who didn’t do this and wishes to continue to practise as a social worker must now apply for restoration through our website. It is illegal to practise in England using the protected title of social worker unless you are registered.
Registration ‘about public protection, not professional membership’
“Social work is regulated, in line with the legal framework set out by Parliament, as it a specialist profession that millions of people rely upon. Annual renewal of registration provides confidence to the public that social workers maintain their skills and knowledge and continue to meet their professional standards. Registration is not about having ‘membership’ of the profession; it exists to assure all of us that the public, including some of the most vulnerable people in society, are protected.”
Social Work England said it would email all of those who needed to renew on or after 1 December to confirm their status. It is currently updating the public register, but this will take a few days. Anyone whose status is listed as ‘registered until 30 November 2020’ has not had their entry updated, while those categorised as ‘registered until 30 November 2023’ or have had their status changed, for example, to ‘no longer registered – failure to renew’, will have had their listing updated.
Email i sent to SWE. Not yet had a reply
I was just wondering if there is any support available as to how i move forward now that I have missed the renewal deadline. My workload has been outrageous recently and I had little choice but to leave my application to the last minute but as is always the way, my entire family fell ill last weekend and on the evening of the deadline, I woke in the middle realising I had missed it and have been wracked with anxiety since. I don’t know how to tell my employer. I know that as as soon as I am removed I can re-apply but I understand it could take up to 4 weeks. My team is already on its knees and people are working 60 hour weeks just to try stay above water. My families and my employers can not afford for me to now be working for a month and i literally can not financially afford it. I feel so sick with anxiety and worry and I don’t know where to turn or who to talk to. I don’t know how to tell my employers. I know this is ultimately my fault but it feels so horrendous, i put the application to the back of the pile to ensure children were ok and court documents were completed on time and then continued to work whilst I was so unwell. I know there will be other workers in the exact same situation who managed to get in but I’m just so burned out and still unwell as have not taken time off. I just feel so depressed by this situation and wondered whether SWE offer any support?
Hi Jay – are you in BASW or a union – they met be better able to support how to address this with your employer – I really feel for you and I am sure this will resonate with other people. I hope this gets sorted – and that SWE are able to offer a solution
Try not to panic, speak to your manager, they’re not going to want to lose you over an admin error. We all learn from our mistakes and shouldn’t we forgive ourselves sometimes.
It’s probable that you can continue to work on your team in an unqualified role whilst you reregister, like a social work assistant etc. I’m sure they can figure it out, however you have to be honest now you’re no longer registered as not telling could be the thing that gets you in real trouble. Good luck.
Leave the profession and use the month to reboot your exhausted mind. Life is too short and your own family need a less stressed out burnt out version of you
I came to this conclusion in March and am now enjoying the rest of my life without the heat of an LA Team eroding my identity.
You’ll not regret it
Absolute disgrace £135 to renew if you miss the registration
There’s a cost of living crisis, I’m sick of our profession being bullied and treated like this!
Social workers have enough work to complete without social work England adding more CPD. I have a few friends who are looking at leaving the service due to this and this really should be addressed. We appear to be short on social workers and this is not good on anybody causing more strain. I understand we are regulated, our managers at work make sure we are competent and are up to date on training without the added extra work.
Maybe Community Care could complete a poll on this subject and get real feedback from social workers who are stressed enough without more constraints.
I am in the same boat as you Jay! I am completed and submitted my CPD to then be told I did not complete the registration (which I believe that I have done), with no way of checking as my records have been cleared and I have been deregistered. I feel that is is unfair and unjust as there is no right of appeal and no one ro turn to because I have been told by the union that it is not an employment issue! Feeling deflated right now! This is even worse given the life saving work that we do. Does anyone know who I can go to for advice in this matter…
I know thatbi am not the only one in this position!
Once again we rely on Community Care to tell us what is happening in our profession. SWE tweeter feed hasn’t been updated for two days and the last information on there is about it being a day left to register. You may well beleive that SWE are doing a great job but it can not be acceptable that we depend on journalists to update us on developments.
I submitted the CPD but somehow managed to miss declaration form. So will now be deregistered. Talk about punitive.
I have renewed in time and received confirmation of my registration, but from SWE perspective it does feel like they are not entirely prepared for this annual event despite being our regulator! Surely there must be a better way of administering this registration process with a degree of flexibility and also some forward planning. For example why close down the access to the SWE website for 5 days while they process everything seems crazy to me. I actually did some pretty important CPD training on the date of closure so couldn’t add this to my CPD. I’m guessing that the process for re-registration is done by recruiting staff just for this purpose and for a short time only, which then makes it less flexible. It feels like a poor relation to our previous HCPC system so I’m left wondering what my registration fee goes on….?
One of my gripes is from being a social worker with the NHS in e.g mental health settings: You are not given access to e.g. AHP and other health:related qualifications, etc. I periodically raise this but, to my knowledge, SWE is not really interested.
I let my membership lapse last year when my employer could not reduce my hours -preferring to burden an already stretched team with my case list. I was sad as I loved the job. I was however past ‘retirement age’ and also studying.
But SWE registration costs money, and if you’re having a break from work/retraining, etc. it can seem an unnecessary expense. I enquired recently about renewing and it seemed that it was going to be a palaver – dare I say, a rather bureaucratic and expensive system, and so I thought better of it.
At a time when there is an obvious shortage of social workers in all areas, I suggest that a simple re – registration system, without extra charges, would be helpful to all, and make it easier for ‘retired’ social workers to return.
Social care is on its knees. No one listens to front line workers doing the work excessive case load
working in a caring profession and there is no care and compassion for workers. the bullying is still apparent, as well as discrimination of ll kinds.
it is a disgrace considering it is 135.00 to renew registration with the living crisis. for the amount that it cost social workers are not supported with by social work england in situations where staff are just too burnt out.
I have decided to leave the profession.