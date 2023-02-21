Do you struggle to work with adults with executive functioning issues?

Photo: TeacherPhoto/Adobe Stock

Do you struggle when working with adults who, while verbally articulate, struggle with carrying out day-to-day tasks or take decisions that put themselves at risk.

At Community Care’s forthcoming Festival of Learning (27-31 March), we will be providing social workers, occupational therapists and other practitioners with practical guidance in working with what are often termed “executive functioning” difficulties.

Executive functioning is an umbrella term for a range of cognitive functions, governed by the brain’s frontal lobes, including regulating emotions, impulse control, working memory and prioritisation. Challenges in this area can affect people with neurodevelopmental conditions, such as autism or ADHD, mental health problems or acquired brain injuries, and can manifest in self-neglect or high-risk behaviours.

To help practitioners build confidence and skills in this area of practice, highly specialist clinical psychologist Dr Emma Cameron will be delivering a session at our week-long, virtual event on working with adults with executive functioning challenges.

Capacity assessment challenges

Emma has previously highlighted the issues posed by executive functioning challenges in relation to mental capacity assessments, in a 2020 article for Community Care co-written with James Codling, an MCA/DoLS training and development manager.

In this, they warned that many professionals lacked an accurate understanding of the term, ‘at the material time’, in the test of capacity outlined in section 2(1) of the Mental Capacity Act 2005:

“For the purposes of this Act, a person lacks capacity in relation to a matter if at the material time he is unable to make a decision for himself in relation to the matter because of an impairment of, or a disturbance in the functioning of, the mind or brain.”

This resulted in practitioners wrongly considering the person’s capacity to make the decision in question only at the time of the assessment.

However, many of the decisions social workers, OTs and others support people with – in relation to care and support, managing their safety or sexual consent, for example – require the person to understand, retain and use or weigh the relevant information in real-world situations, beyond the assessment conversation.

Talking the talk without walking the walk

“If a capacity assessment just takes the form of interviews, this would mask the individual’s deficits as the person can ‘talk the talk’ but potentially may not be able to ‘walk the walk’,” wrote Emma and James, who have published a longer article on the topic based on research they have carried out.

In her session at the festival, on 31 March, Emma will be supporting practitioners in working with these and other challenges, but will also stress the importance of taking a strengths-based approach in working with adults with executive functioning difficulties.

People who hoard will often have difficulties with executive functioning and so may seem able to make decisions about their care and support during a capacity assessment. In a separate session at the festival, on 28 March, independent safeguarding consultant Deborah Barnett will explore how a trauma-informed approach can help practitioners in understanding and supporting people with hoarding behaviours.

Other sessions targeted at adults’ social workers and OTs at the festival include:

Register now to book your place on your chosen sessions and take advantage of our early bird offer of £28 plus VAT per session, which is open until 28 February.