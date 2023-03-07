Neurodivergence as a social worker: ‘it’s not just supported and accepted, it’s celebrated’

Kayleigh has been at Cafcass as a family court adviser (FCA) since summer 2022.

She was diagnosed with dyspraxia and social communication disorder when she was a child, and was further diagnosed as autistic when she started university.

Like many neurodivergent people, Kayleigh went through a lot of her life trying to hide the fact she found certain tasks challenging. But what were those things and what did she need from her workplace?

“It’s really difficult when you’re asked, ‘what do you need?’, because it’s not easy to sort of say, ‘well I just think differently, I function differently to how you function, the way I respond to certain stimuli will be different to how you respond’. A lot of it is about awareness,” Kayleigh says.

“For me and for many people with autism, dyslexia, ADHD or anything like that really, there’s a massive difference in how we process information.”

Supportive tools

Kayleigh finds it helpful to be physically shown how to do something, rather than having to read documents. It can take much longer for her to write up a court report, but simple things like speech-to-text software help enormously as she can talk through what she wants to write and use the software to type it out for her.

There is also additional software that goes further than the usual spellcheck function which can identify words that often Kayleigh muddles up – like form or from.

“What was impressive about Cafcass is that they asked me what I had in my last job and got me exactly that, so I already knew how to use it so there wasn’t a delay in having to learn different software,” says Kayleigh.

Limited caseload

To help Kayleigh settle in when she started at Cafcass, she was given just two cases. This gradually increased over six months to the 20 she has now.

This was not special treatment – it is standard for all new starters to begin with such a small caseload.

She was also given a buddy – someone to turn to when unsure about anything you may not want to bother your manager with.

Private law service manager Kate, who has been at Cafcass for over five years, says she had the same support when she started.

“I think if you get given too much too soon in a new role particularly, you’re setting people up to fail and we don’t want to do that,” she says. “We want people to be happy here and to enjoy their work and to be good at their job. And they need time to be able to sort of move into that change of role, because it is different working for us than a local authority.”

Career development

Cafcass focuses on three areas: private law, public law and adoption (which can come under either).

“I think coming to Cafcass is a different experience because it’s not immediate safeguarding – we’re doing work directed by the court,” says Kate. “So I think we have more time and more space to be able to give that support and all of that reflection that everybody needs.”

She adds: “I was given a lot of support. I think I’ve always been somebody who’s been striving to progress myself and I think I’ve made that clear from the beginning and my manager at the time. Cafcass is very open to that and gave me lots of opportunities to try different things.”

This included working on more complex cases, conducting training about private law work, and going to partnership meetings with local authorities and the judiciary.

“I did that for 18 months and again, at that point, my manager was incredible and just everything I wanted to get involved in she was just pushing me to do it, and constantly challenging me so that I was then able to be in a position where I got the service manager job last year,” Kate says.

Extra support

Both Kayleigh and Kate have enjoyed the wellness days that all staff at Cafcass are entitled to – four days on top of their annual leave. The days can be used in any way they want for any activity they feel will help their mental and/or physical health.

One of the things that has made a big difference to Kayleigh is the Ability Matters network. This is the employer diversity network that gives neurodivergent staff and others the chance to get together informally to support each other.

“They do a casual drop in, so it’s less chaired and formal; you can just support each other and talk about frustrations where things haven’t necessarily worked or things that you’ve found particularly difficult,” she says.

“I think we all think when we start a new job when people say they do all these things and you think that’s you ticking your box but actually it’s not,” she adds. “They are really listening to the voices of people that are impacted by diversity issues and working in every way to not just help and support the individuals where it’s a difficulty, but celebrate where it’s an achievement. I’ve never worked anywhere that does that in my many, many years in social care.

“Cafcass recognises there are things that are good about thinking differently, there are things that I can bring to the table because I don’t do everything the way that they do. It’s not a problem here, it’s a strength, it’s part of who I am and it works within their identity and I just thought that was really really lovely.”

Are you interested in working for Cafcass?

Check out the latest vacancies here.