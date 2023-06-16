Community Care among winners at BASW social work journalism awards

The winners of the BASW Social Work Journalism Awards 2023, with BASW's chief executive, Ruth Allen (centre(

Community Care staff were among those recognised this week at the British Association of Social Workers’ (BASW) inaugural awards for social work journalism.

Sharmeen Ziauddin, assistant careers editor, won the specialist features category for an article exploring the working lives of palliative care social workers.

And editor Mithran Samuel was among two winners of the outstanding contribution to social work journalism award – alongside the BBC’s social affairs editor, Alison Holt – in recognition of his 20 years covering the sector, including 18 at Community Care.

The BASW Social Work Journalism Awards were set up to champion high-quality journalism on the profession, with a view to encouraging more and thereby improving public perceptions of practitioners.

Commenting on her award, Sharmeen said: “It was really unexpected, but I feel very proud to have won this award. I wrote about palliative care social work as part of a series of features about social work in unusual settings, as I felt little is known about some of the more specialist work that goes on in the sector.

“The social workers I spoke to gave me a completely different perspective on end-of-life care. They also gave me a wonderful insight into the huge breadth of work social workers do.”