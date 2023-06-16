Community Care Live is back! Sign up now for free social work learning, wellbeing and networking

The Chickenshed Theatre Company will be back to perform at this year's CC Live

Community Care Live 2023 has opened for registration, offering social care practitioners an unrivalled mix of learning, wellbeing support, networking and career development opportunities.

You can sign up now for the 25 free seminars at this year’s event, while also taking advantage of our compelling launch offer for our excellent, paid-for legal learning sessions.

Alongside the learning you can explore new opportunities and good practice with employers, providers, training bodies and research organisations, while taking the time to share a coffee with colleagues old and new in our buzzing exhibition.

And we will also be ensuring you have the time and space to take care of yourself in the wellbeing area, our popular yoga, relaxation and meditation sessions, delivered by our longstanding event partner Essex County Council.

It is thanks to Essex, Hampshire County Council – back again as learning sponsor – and Wiltshire Council, our event sponsor, alongside our exhibitors, that we are able to deliver such a high-quality experience for social workers, occupational therapists and other social care practitioners.

Free social work learning

Our free programme this year includes sessions for children’s practitioners on modern attachment theory, working with autism and anxiety, solution-focused practice and involving young people in decisions taken about them.

Care-experienced social worker Rebekah Pierre will share learning from her care records on how practitioners should write about the children they support, while the voice of lived experience will also be to the fore in our two theatre performances at this year’s event.

On day two, the ever-popular Chickenshed Theatre will be performing its ‘crime of the century’ show, which explores the root causes of gang-related youth violence to highlight how practitioners can better support young people to overcome social exclusion.

This will be preceded, on day one, by ‘how’s your father?’, a show arising from a research project based on four fathers’ experiences of children’s social care.

Focus on anti-racist practice

There is an equally rich array of free sessions for adults’ practitioners, encompassing topics including working with hoarding, personality disorder and executive functioning challenges, while OTs will have their own dedicated seminar on maintaining professional identity.

Alongside this are two seminars on anti-racist practice, in which experts on the issue, including Millie Kerr, strategic anti-racist lead at Brighton and Hove Council, will share good practice of embedding it in your organisations and address the critical role of senior leaders in making this happen.

We will also be complementing our wellbeing zone with sessions on how managers can better support their staff with secondary trauma and with going through the menopause.

Legal learning

For our legal learning programme, we are inviting back expert social care, mental capacity and mental health lawyer, and Community Care Inform legal editor, Tim Spencer-Lane, to deliver three sessions on day one.

These will cover the latest developments on the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, the reform of the Mental Health Act and the law on deprivation of liberty of children, respectively.

Meanwhile, on day two, leading barrister and educator Alex Ruck Keene will also return to the event, to deliver an update on mental capacity law, while we also welcome back independent consultant Morag Duff to cover legal developments in relation to continuing healthcare.

Other topics on the legal programme are the relaunch of the public law outline and the effective use of pre-proceedings, report writing for court, for children’s practitioners, and learning from case law on domestic abuse and contact.

You can book your place on any of these legal sessions for £20 plus VAT until 30 June 2023, with our launch offer, after which the price will rise to our early bird rate of £25 plus VAT.