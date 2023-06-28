20% boost in NHS mental health social worker numbers

Photo: Seventyfour/Adobe Stock

The NHS increased the size of its mental health social work workforce by 20% from 2019-22, official figures show.

However, there appears to have been a sharp fall in the number of partnership arrangements between NHS trusts and councils to deliver services, according to a census of the mental health social care workforce carried out for NHS England.

This showed that, as of 31 March 2022, the 58 mental health trusts had 3,576 whole-time equivalent (WTE) social workers in post, up from 2,894 in 2019, marking a 20% rise when differences in the two datasets are accounted for. The figures include participants on the fast-track Think Ahead programme, which is geared towards training people to work in mental health social work.

The rise in NHS numbers exactly matches an ambition set in 2019 for the health service to recruit an additional 600 mental health social workers to deliver on its long-term plan, including in improving access to services.

As well as the increase in numbers, there has been a shift towards the NHS directly employing its own social workers – as opposed to seconding them from local authorities – with 91% of practitioners on health service contracts, up from 76% in 2019.

Fewer partnerships to deliver mental health

This is reflected in the fall in the number of partnership arrangements between trusts and councils. While in 2019, just over a quarter (27%) of NHS trusts directly employed all of their social workers, this had grown to 59% in 2022.

There had been corresponding falls in the proportion of trusts with a mix of practitioners who were directly employed or deployed through partnerships, from 61% to 40%, and in the percentage with practitioners only deployed through partnerships (from 12% to 1%).

Partnerships, in which practitioners from councils and trusts work alongside each other, either through secondments or being transferred to a new employer, had historically been a common way to deliver mental health services.

However, they have fallen out of favour in recent years, with councils increasingly concerned about the alleged neglect of their statutory social care duties under the Care Act 2014 through having their social workers working to NHS priorities.

Social workers deployed across different services

Social workers were working across the full range of trust mental health services.

Within community-based adults’ services, they were most commonly deployed in generic community mental health teams (by 82% of trusts), early intervention services (79%) and brief intervention and assessment teams (75%). At least two-thirds of trusts also made use of social workers in perinatal (68%) and older people’s services (67%).

In relation to inpatient provision, social workers were most commonly found in children’s (59%), acute inpatient (53%) and low-secure settings (45%).

The 2022 census also recorded councils employing 1,794 WTE mental health social workers – though data was only provided by 63 of the then 152 authorities – and 93 practitioners employed by four independent providers.

Across all providers, there were significant variations in the number of social workers per 100,000, which ranged from one to 43.

Increasing vacancy rate

The mental health social worker vacancy rate stood at 15% in 2022, up from the 9% recorded by NHS trusts alone in 2019. This is in line with rising shortages across local authority children’s services – up from 16.7% to 20% in the year to September 2022 – and adult social care, in which the vacancy rate rose from 9.5% to 11.6% from 2021-22.

The 2019 census prompted concerns about the lack of diversity in the mental health social work workforce, with 18% of practitioners in the NHS then being black, Asian or from an ethnic minority, below the rates for local authority children’s and adults’ services.

In 2022, 24% of social workers were black, Asian, mixed or from Chinese or ‘other’ ethnic groups across all mental health providers who supplied data, the same rate as in local authority children’s services, though below that for council adults’ services (29%).

NHS leaders welcome social worker boost

The rise in the number of mental health social workers was welcomed by the NHS Confederation’s mental health network, which represents providers.

“Good social care is crucial in helping deliver the care needs of people experiencing mental health issues, so health leaders will welcome the rise in the number of social workers working in the NHS to support these patients,” said network chief executive Sean Duggan.

“Members will be concerned about the regional variation in the number of mental health social workers, as well as the vacancy rate being 15% , but leaders know that these issues are similar in other mental health teams and the health workforce generally.”

Duggan added that it was vital that the NHS workforce plan – due imminently – addressed the number of mental health social workers the service required, and urged further investment in Think Ahead.

Further investment in Think Ahead urged

He said the fast-track programme, which currently trains 160 practitioners a year through placements in NHS trusts of councils, “has helped increase the number of mental health social workers over the last few years”.

Think Ahead is currently contracted by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to train another cohort starting this year. Participants are due to qualify in 2024 before spending a further year doing their ASYE alongside a master’s qualification with their placement employer.

A spokesperson for the DHSC said: “Social workers are crucial in supporting people with their mental health and emotional wellbeing. Since 2016 the Think Ahead mental health social work programme has created 820 qualified social workers, who have gone on to join the mental health sector working in NHS Trusts and Local Authorities.

“The increase of social workers employed within the NHS helps to join up health and care for people needing mental health support, giving those using inpatient and community services for their mental health, the opportunity to access excellent social work interventions like assessment, crisis care, safeguarding and discharge planning.”