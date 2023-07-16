Age assessment demands on social workers must be reduced, says ADCS president

John Pearce, ADCS president, 2023-24

Action must be taken to reduce the increasing demands on council social workers from age assessments of unaccompanied asylum seekers, a leading director has said.

Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) president John Pearce said the association was working with the Home Office and Department for Education to refine the asylum age check process to reduce the amount of social work capacity it required.

There were 3,140 age-disputed cases resolved from April 2022 to March 2023, up from 2,777 in 2021-22 and just 913 in 2021-22, according to Home Office figures.

Age assessments are generally the responsibility of the local authority in which the claimant first presents (known as a “spontaneous arrival”), or where they have been moved to under the government’s National Transfer Scheme (NTS), which is designed to relieve pressure on ports of entry, such as Kent.

However, since 2021, the Home Office has accommodated some unaccompanied young people in hotels, due to a lack of council placements.

Pearce claimed the department was treating age-disputed claimants it was accommodating as spontaneous arrivals in the council where the hotel was based, which he said was “clearly not the case” and “simply not acceptable”, in his speech to this month’s ADCS conference.

‘Huge pressure’ from age assessments

In a subsequent interview with Community Care, Pearce said this was placing “huge pressure” on the local authorities concerned and that there was a need to revisit the process of age assessment more generally.

“There’s a huge social work capacity required around those age assessments,” he said. “As we’re seeing more and more young people who are age disputed, it’s really important that we have an effective process that doesn’t absorb huge amounts of social work capacity.”

Earlier this year, the Home Office launched the National Age Assessment Board, which is designed to take on a significant proportion of assessments from councils.

Home Office struggling to recruit social workers

However, it has struggled to recruit social workers to the board, with just 40% of the required complement in post as of April this year, a year after recruitment started. As a result, the NAAB is only operating in two regions, London and the West Midlands.

Pearce told Community Care that, even if the NAAB were operating at full capacity, “that would be nowhere near enough to meet demand”.

He said the ADCS was working with the Home Office and DfE to “develop a much more effective process and one that doesn’t require significant amounts of social work capacity”.

In his conference speech, he highlighted that the legal case that defines the current approach to age assessments, B v London Borough of Merton, was 20 years old.