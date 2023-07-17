Tell us what you look for in a social work job – to help shape what employers offer

Photo by AdobeStock/chrupka

Community Care has launched its annual jobseekers’ survey to find out what social workers look for in a job, in order to help employers provide this.

As in previous years, the research will explore preferences for agency or permanent roles, or part-time or full-time work, what might tempt you to move roles and how you feel application processes should operate.

This year, we are also focusing on retention, so will be asking what employers could do to make you stay in your role – and in the profession, more generally – for longer.

All entrants have the chance to win one of two £50 One4All vouchers.

The research comes amid significant pressures on the social work workforce across the UK:

In this context, social workers are a scarce resource, so it is vital that employers listen to what you as practitioners need to thrive in your roles.

Take our survey to help make this happen.

The survey runs until the end of the summer.