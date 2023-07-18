‘Social work is eye-opening, bounce-out-of-bed exciting’

In the latest video letter from the Dear Future Social Worker series, Alasdair Kennedy gives a snapshot of his career and what he considers key to becoming a successful social worker.
Alasdair is an interim head of service for corporate parenting, with a focus on fostering, adoption, residential and children in care. He has worked in social care for 30 years and you can find him on YouTube as the Sociable Social Worker.
Alasdair’s video is part of Community Care’s Choose Social Work campaign, which will champion the brilliant work social workers do every day, inspire the next generation of practitioners, and counteract the negative media coverage of the profession.
Would you like to make your own video or write a letter to the next generation of practitioners? We’d love to hear from you – email ruth.hardy-mullings@markallengroup.com.
