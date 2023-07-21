We speak to Jerry Crehan, Emma Hall and Rebecca Dungar, who are all practitioners in Norfolk County Council’s adults’ social care service, in the latest episode of Employer Zone Insights.

They describe how Norfolk has supported them after they experienced secondary trauma at work. Residents in some of Norfolk’s care homes were neglected and abused; this caused understandable distress to social workers. Because of this adult social care organised a debrief session on secondary trauma.

There is a definition of secondary trauma and how it can manifest and how practitioners can be supported through it.

Listen to “Supporting practitioners with secondary trauma” on Spreaker.

The transcript of the podcast, Supporting practitioners with secondary trauma, is available here.

