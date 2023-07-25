UNISON members back industrial action in some councils over pay offer

Photo: New Africa/Adobe Stock

UNISON members have backed taking industrial action at some councils over this year’s local government pay deal for social workers and other staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the union, which represents an estimated 40,000 social workers across the UK, is waiting on the results of a similar ballot conducted by Unite, which concludes on 28 July, before deciding what to do.

Under trades union legislation, all industrial action ballots require 50% of union members to vote, with a majority in favour, for a strike or action short of a strike to proceed.

UNISON said it “passed this turnout threshold in a number of employers, but most of these were smaller employers”.

On its future plans, the union said: “We appreciate this causes some delay for members in moving on from the ballot, but under the circumstances we know branches will understand and bear with us.”

The unions have rejected council employers’ offer of a £1,925 rise for staff earning up to £49,950 in councils covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services, which constitute the majority of authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For social workers, the deal would be worth up to 6.4%, an increase that would apply to newly qualified practitioners on NJC pay point 23, earning £30,151. A main grade practitioner on pay point 28, earning £34,723, would see their wages rise by 5.5%,

Those earning above £49,950 would get a 3.88% hike, and council leaders have said this is their “full and final” offer.

However, UNISON, Unite and fellow union GMB have called for a 12.7% rise, in reflection of persistently high rates of inflation over the past year.

According to the government’s preferred consumer prices index measure, inflation was 7.9% in the year to June 2023 and has been above 7% since February 2022, reaching a high of 11.1% in October last year.