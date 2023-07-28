Racism driving black and minority ethnic social workers into agency work, finds research

Photo: Sanja/Adobe Stock

Racism is driving black and minority ethnic social workers out of permanent local authority posts into agency work, research with over 1,000 practitioners has found.

Minoritised staff in London and the South East said they felt forced to leave council posts because of “poor experiences, lack of support and economic necessity”, said the report of the 2022-23 Big Listen survey, carried out by the sector-led children’s services improvement bodies for the two regions.

The research was designed to help the London Improvement and Innovation Alliance (LIIA) and South East Sector Led Improvement Programme (SESLIP) gain a better understanding of the workforce in order to better tackle the sector’s social work recruitment and retention challenges.

They surveyed 1,035 social workers and managers – representing 8% of those working in local authority children’s services across the two regions – 300 of whom were “black and global majority (BGM) staff”, in the terms of the report. LIIA and SESLIP also conducted focus groups attended by 150 people.

BGM staff accounted for a disproportionately high number of agency respondents to the survey (51.5%), compared with their representation in the whole sample (29%), and also constituted the majority of locums in the focus groups.

Racism ‘significant factor’ in agency move

LIIA and SESLIP said their research suggested that “racism was very significant factor for many BGM workers who decide to choose agency social work over local authority employment” and that councils were “fundamentally at higher risk of losing BGM social workers to the agency market”.

“The BGM workers we spoke to do not describe making this decision by choice, but rather expressing a feeling of being forced to do so due to poor experiences, lack of support and economic necessity,” said the Big Listen report.

On the economic point, the study found that BGM staff were “considerably more concerned than their white colleagues” about the cost of living crisis, with 83% being very concerned, compared with 64% of white staff.

They were also much less likely to say that their pay fairly reflected the job that they did (22%, as against 38% for white practitioners and managers).

Another significant gap was on supervision, with 69% of white respondents saying their authority ensured they received good supervision, compared with 62% of BGM staff.

Social workers’ experience of racism

The report follows survey findings published in March 2022 that one in four social workers had experienced racism from colleagues or managers at least once in the preceding 12 months while 42% had witnessed workmates experience it.

That survey was carried out by an anti-racist steering group comprising Social Work England, the adults’ and children’s principal social worker networks, the Department for Education (DfE), Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and What Works for Children’s Social Care (now Foundations).

On the back of the research, the steering group pledged to work with stakeholders – such as directors of children’s and adults’ services – to “garner support for an action plan to address the findings of the survey”. This would take into account existing anti-racism work, such as the social care workforce race equality standard (WRES).

The WRES, launched in 2021, involves councils reporting on a range of measures of race equality in their social care workforces, including in relation to salary, seniority, access to training, disciplinaries, recruitment and retention.

No anti-racism action plan

However, 16 months on, no plan has been published by the steering group and one of its members, the DHSC, has ceased funding the WRES, with Skills for Care taking this on itself.

In response to the Big Listen report, social work leaders in London stressed the need for urgent action on race equality in the workplace.

“This new research is incredibly useful for revealing the experience of our black and global majority workforce,” said Jacquie Burke and Beverley Hendricks, joint strategic leads of the Association of London Directors of Children’s Services’ Leadership in Colour programme, which seeks to address the low representation of BGM staff in senior roles.

Burke and Hendricks, director of children’s services and assistant director, safeguarding and social care, at Haringey council, respectively, added: “We have to address the structural inequalities in our workplaces that lead to black and global majority workers choosing agency over local authority employers. We must redouble efforts to champion and support change. Our workforce is our most precious asset.”