    Poem: Dear Future Social Worker

    In this poem for Community Care's Choose Social Work campaign, practitioner Emma Atkinson guides future social workers through the inner workings - and humanity - of practice with children and families

    August 1, 2023 in Children, Choose Social Work, Workforce
    A typewriter carrying a page with the words 'Dear future social worker by Emma Atkinson
    Image credit: Photo by AdobeStock/my_stock

    You can listen to Emma read her poem above.

    Dear Future Social Worker Poem

    Emma’s poem is part of our Dear Future Social Worker series of letters of advice from current staff and leaders to tomorrow’s practitioners, a key element of Community Care’s Choose Social Work campaign.

    The campaign aims to champion the brilliant work social workers do every day, inspire the next generation of practitioners, and counteract the negative media coverage of the profession.

    Read about why we’re launching this campaign, and the five steps you can take to support it.

    Would you like to write your own letter to the next generation of practitioners? We’d love to hear from you – email ruth.hardy-mullings@markallengroup.com.

