Poem: Dear Future Social Worker

Image credit: Photo by AdobeStock/my_stock

You can listen to Emma read her poem above.

Emma’s poem is part of our Dear Future Social Worker series of letters of advice from current staff and leaders to tomorrow’s practitioners, a key element of Community Care’s Choose Social Work campaign.

The campaign aims to champion the brilliant work social workers do every day, inspire the next generation of practitioners, and counteract the negative media coverage of the profession.

Read about why we’re launching this campaign, and the five steps you can take to support it.

Would you like to write your own letter to the next generation of practitioners? We’d love to hear from you – email ruth.hardy-mullings@markallengroup.com.