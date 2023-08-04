Social work’s public image ‘pushing people out of frontline roles and making families distrustful’

Photo: Drazen/Adobe Stock

Social work’s poor public image is driving people out of frontline children’s roles, hurting recruitment and making families fearful and distrustful of practitioners.

Those were among the findings of research with just over 1,000 social workers and managers working for local authorities in London and the South East, carried out by the two regions’ local authority children’s services improvement agencies.

Some newly qualified practitioners reported that their families and loved ones had expressed concerns about their career choice, found the London Innovation and Improvement Alliance (LIIA) and South East Sector Led Improvement Programme’s (SESLIP) Big Listen study.

On the back of the results, the two bodies called for “a national response to address the negative perception of what children’s social workers do to improve public understanding of their work and so support recruitment and retention efforts”.

Negative media coverage and public fear

Many of those who took part in the Big Listen research, which included focus groups, voiced concerns about public perceptions, which they linked to negative media coverage and poor understanding of what practitioners did.

One local authority-employed social worker said:

The view of the public is that social workers are incompetent. The media’s negative coverage of the job does not help. We need to highlight good stories.”

Practitioners cited examples of negative headlines following high-profile cases, while they also expressed “extensive frustration that the profession [was] poorly understood”, particularly that people did not grasp social workers’ roles in supporting families.

One council employee commented:

The fear from communities and parents are that we are just going to take their children away.”

“This contributes to a climate of fear in which social workers’ tasks are made more difficult as parents and carers are reluctant to accept offers of help, or trust social workers assigned to work with them,” said the report.

LIIA and SESLIP found that it also adversely affected recruitment and retention too, with staff reluctant to work in a “negative and critical environment” and some opting to move out of frontline roles when opportunities arose.

In focus groups, some NQSWs sharing their families’ concerns about their choice of career/

“Some family members were aware of the public perception of the profession and worried about the impact on their loved ones,” said the report.

Previous concerns about social work’s public portrayal

The Big Listen study follows heightened concerns about the impact of poor public perceptions and negative media portrayals of the profession. This includes:

These issues have coincided with a worsening of social work’s recruitment and retention challenges, with the proportion of vacant posts rising in both children’s and adults’ services in the year to September 2022.

Action on media coverage

The British Association of Social Workers and Social Workers Union have taken action to tackle the issue of media coverage of social workers.

BASW held its first journalism awards, celebrating good practice in social work coverage, earlier this year, while SWU and press regulator IMPRESS published guidelines on press reporting of the profession last year.

The union has also held discussions with the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), which regulates most major publications, about adopting similar standards and has set up a reporting line for social workers to share examples of concerning media coverage of the profession*.

While ministers have voiced occasional praise for social workers, concrete action to tackle public and media negativity from government has been thin on the ground.

Its draft children’s social care strategy, issued in February, pledged to work with Social Work England “to inform and educate people on the role social workers play within society, while promoting social work as a rewarding profession to support recruitment and retention”, but without further detail on what this would mean.

More from survey of 1,000 social workers Other key findings from LIIA and SESLIP’s Big Listen report were that: Racism was driving black and global majority (BGM) social workers, in the terms of the report, into agency work. Check out our poll to find out whether this chimes with social workers’ experience generally. 20% of permanently employed respondents said they intended to work for an agency in the future, with a further 15% saying they might do. 36% of survey respondents described their workload as ‘unmanageable’, with this issue being worse among permanent staff (39%) compared with agency colleagues (33%). Many reported feeling that they had “to compromise the quality of their work due to the limited time available for their cases”. 69% were very concerned about the cost of living crisis, while 34% felt that their pay reflected the job they did, with both these issues being worse among black and minority ethnic staff than white colleagues. 66% felt social work staff were valued at the organisation they worked for. More positively, 88% agreed that they were able to make a difference to the children and families they worked with. On the back of the report, LIIA and SESLIP called for “a national workforce strategy with a clear plan for a sustainable pipeline of children social workers is urgently needed”, including “a national response to address the negative perception of what children’s social workers do”. They also urged councils to work together in regions to address their collective workforce problems and set out a series of questions for local authority leaders to ask themselves about their social work staff, including: Does your authority promote positive messages about the work children’s social workers do in your area?

What more can you do to celebrate and build on the positivity of the children’s social care workforce and the impact they are having?

Do you know how many of your children’s social care workforce feel undervalued and why?

What can you do to build trust and confidence to make local authority employment more appealing and attractive to BGM social workers?

How could you redirect some of the money spent on agency staffing to make local authority employment more attractive for social workers?

Does your authority have a strategy and practical measures in place to help prevent staff seeking better pay through agency work? You can find the other key questions for leaders in the Big Listen report.

*You can submit links to, or images of, concerning media coverage about social work to the SWU at campaigns@swu-union.org.uk