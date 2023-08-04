Social work’s public image ‘pushing people out of frontline roles and making families distrustful’

Social work’s poor public image is driving people out of frontline children’s roles, hurting recruitment and making families fearful and distrustful of practitioners.
Those were among the findings of research with just over 1,000 social workers and managers working for local authorities in London and the South East, carried out by the two regions’ local authority children’s services improvement agencies.
Some newly qualified practitioners reported that their families and loved ones had expressed concerns about their career choice, found the London Innovation and Improvement Alliance (LIIA) and South East Sector Led Improvement Programme’s (SESLIP) Big Listen study.
On the back of the results, the two bodies called for “a national response to address the negative perception of what children’s social workers do to improve public understanding of their work and so support recruitment and retention efforts”.
Negative media coverage and public fear
Many of those who took part in the Big Listen research, which included focus groups, voiced concerns about public perceptions, which they linked to negative media coverage and poor understanding of what practitioners did.
One local authority-employed social worker said:
The view of the public is that social workers are incompetent. The media’s negative coverage of the job does not help. We need to highlight good stories.”
Practitioners cited examples of negative headlines following high-profile cases, while they also expressed “extensive frustration that the profession [was] poorly understood”, particularly that people did not grasp social workers’ roles in supporting families.
One council employee commented:
The fear from communities and parents are that we are just going to take their children away.”
“This contributes to a climate of fear in which social workers’ tasks are made more difficult as parents and carers are reluctant to accept offers of help, or trust social workers assigned to work with them,” said the report.
LIIA and SESLIP found that it also adversely affected recruitment and retention too, with staff reluctant to work in a “negative and critical environment” and some opting to move out of frontline roles when opportunities arose.
In focus groups, some NQSWs sharing their families’ concerns about their choice of career/
“Some family members were aware of the public perception of the profession and worried about the impact on their loved ones,” said the report.
Previous concerns about social work’s public portrayal
The Big Listen study follows heightened concerns about the impact of poor public perceptions and negative media portrayals of the profession. This includes:
- 77% of Community Care readers reporting that they were severely or moderately affected by negative media coverage of social work, in a poll on the site in April 2023.
- Prime minister Rishi Sunak saying social workers ignored victims of child sexual exploitation in areas such as Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford, and fellow Tory MP Flick Drummond saying that practitioners “stayed at home” during the pandemic, in media interviews in April 2023.
- Then Association of Directors of Children’s Services president Steve Crocker warning, in January 2023, that high-profile child deaths, such as those of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson, had increased public negativity towards social workers, which were driving some into agency work and others out of the profession altogether.
- Social workers in Solihull, where Arthur lived, facing abuse locally following the trial the murder trial into his death in December 2021, according to the borough council’s then chief executive, Nick Page.
- 78% of social workers citing being publicly identified or blamed in the media or social media in connection with cases as a concerning aspect of their job, in response to a UNISON survey in January 2022.
- News stories about social workers being eight times more likely to be negative than positive in the year to July 2022, according to an analysis commissioned by Frontline.
These issues have coincided with a worsening of social work’s recruitment and retention challenges, with the proportion of vacant posts rising in both children’s and adults’ services in the year to September 2022.
Action on media coverage
The British Association of Social Workers and Social Workers Union have taken action to tackle the issue of media coverage of social workers.
BASW held its first journalism awards, celebrating good practice in social work coverage, earlier this year, while SWU and press regulator IMPRESS published guidelines on press reporting of the profession last year.
The union has also held discussions with the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), which regulates most major publications, about adopting similar standards and has set up a reporting line for social workers to share examples of concerning media coverage of the profession*.
While ministers have voiced occasional praise for social workers, concrete action to tackle public and media negativity from government has been thin on the ground.
Its draft children’s social care strategy, issued in February, pledged to work with Social Work England “to inform and educate people on the role social workers play within society, while promoting social work as a rewarding profession to support recruitment and retention”, but without further detail on what this would mean.
More from survey of 1,000 social workers
Other key findings from LIIA and SESLIP’s Big Listen report were that:
- Racism was driving black and global majority (BGM) social workers, in the terms of the report, into agency work. Check out our poll to find out whether this chimes with social workers’ experience generally.
- 20% of permanently employed respondents said they intended to work for an agency in the future, with a further 15% saying they might do.
- 36% of survey respondents described their workload as ‘unmanageable’, with this issue being worse among permanent staff (39%) compared with agency colleagues (33%). Many reported feeling that they had “to compromise the quality of their work due to the limited time available for their cases”.
- 69% were very concerned about the cost of living crisis, while 34% felt that their pay reflected the job they did, with both these issues being worse among black and minority ethnic staff than white colleagues.
- 66% felt social work staff were valued at the organisation they worked for.
- More positively, 88% agreed that they were able to make a difference to the children and families they worked with.
On the back of the report, LIIA and SESLIP called for “a national workforce strategy with a clear plan for a sustainable pipeline of children social workers is urgently needed”, including “a national response to address the negative perception of what children’s social workers do”.
They also urged councils to work together in regions to address their collective workforce problems and set out a series of questions for local authority leaders to ask themselves about their social work staff, including:
- Does your authority promote positive messages about the work children’s social workers do in your area?
- What more can you do to celebrate and build on the positivity of the children’s social care workforce and the impact they are having?
- Do you know how many of your children’s social care workforce feel undervalued and why?
- What can you do to build trust and confidence to make local authority employment more appealing and attractive to BGM social workers?
- How could you redirect some of the money spent on agency staffing to make local authority employment more attractive for social workers?
- Does your authority have a strategy and practical measures in place to help prevent staff seeking better pay through agency work?
You can find the other key questions for leaders in the Big Listen report.
*You can submit links to, or images of, concerning media coverage about social work to the SWU at campaigns@swu-union.org.uk
The other issue is fieldwork is just not financially rewarded well enough for people to accept the stress and risk. Most practitioners with a bit of experience move to a less exposed, and better paid, role as soon as they can.
Families and communities are right to be wary of social workers. Organisations which don’t respect their staff enough to pay them a decent wage or provide a decent working environment so they can retain them for longer than 5 minutes are not going to then suddenly do an about face and respect the families they are working with.
Local Authority treatment of social workers and families are two sides of the same coin. The small state, low support, unequal, ‘you’re on your own’, pull yourself up by your bootstraps ideology is not changing anytime soon. No amount of airbrushing or PR will change that.
At the recent Social Work Education conference in Glasgow, educators from a wide range of programmes expressed concerns about their viability due to a fall in the number of applicants this year. MA programmes have been very particularly impacted by the very well resourced fast-track programmes especially in London in the context of a cost-of-living crisis
But all types of programmes seem to be struggling up and down the country.
Are we finally facing the long predicted demise of University based Social Work education?
Its a shame that central and local governments, Unions, Social work England, social work academics, media and even publications like Community care do next to nothing to promote, support and applaud contributions made by social workers to the local and wider communities. If a quarter of the time and effort was made to do so like its done for NHS, Teachers and all, this wouldn’t be happening. Social workers arent even considered to be part of the public sector, that’s how bad things are!
After 25 years both as a frontline child care social worker and complaints and quality assurance manager I would be hard pushed to identify any child or family that was left better off after social work intervention than it was before.
Television shows are also to blame.eastenders etc.tv programmes always gets the role of other professionals right and understanding of them I have never watch a programme where the social worker role was understood or the actors would come into a family home and say words u never hear a social worker say eg.we have to go to child protection conference 🤷🏿.coronation st show issues relating of child protection issues.there was no input from social worker even when the young person was in court.it was the foster carers🤷🏿. Until the public understands the role of the social worker bad press and lack of understanding will continue. I suspect most people speak on behalf of social work .stayed very little time on frontline or don’t know the full in and out of social work I did it for 30years.it’s very hard job with very little support.
Speaking to a young adolescence in care who said to me that social workers are not realistic as their expectations are to high. Their immediate response to situations when things are difficult is to move them from one foster home to another creating multiple moves for children in foster care or the they end up in unregulated housing for adolecence age 16 and over If the child is unhappy with their new placements this can lead to adolecence not returning and becoming homeless…