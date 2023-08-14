‘There is no justification for agency and permanent social workers having very different pay’

Photo: Anna/Adobe Stock

By Rachael Wardell

Kate Shoesmith’s recent article for Community Care argued that the Department for Education’s (DfE) proposed rules on agency work won’t fix the issues facing the local authority children’s services workforce.

I think your readers would benefit from an alternative perspective. I chair the Association of Director’s of Children’s Services (ADCS) workforce policy committee. ADCS is confident the DfE’s proposed rules for the use of agency social workers will help to create the conditions to tackle the unaffordable costs and unacceptable practices by some social work agencies while maintaining a sufficiently flexible agency market.

What are the proposed rules on agency work? All procurement of agency staff should follow national rules. National price caps on what local authorities may pay per hour for locums, based on the average earned by equivalent permanent staff, on a like-for-like basis. A requirement for social workers who graduated in or after April 2024 to have a minimum of five years’ post-qualified experience working within children’s social care and to have completed the ASYE to be appointed to an agency post. A ban on agency project teams. A requirement for employers to request and provide references for all agency social worker candidates. That councils do not engage agency workers for a period of three months after they have left a substantive role within the same region (excluding certain exceptions). A requirement for a minimum six-week notice period for agency social workers. The collection and sharing of core agency and pay data, to support better workforce planning and the ability to monitor, enforce and assess the impact of the proposals.

Recruiting and retaining a stable cohort of social workers is an increasing challenge for local authorities, particularly ensuring an appropriate balance of experienced social workers and newly qualified practitioners. The level of turnover, including churn among agency workers, is not good for the children and families we work with, who say they value consistency of a worker who knows their story and has built a strong, lasting relationship with them.

As employers, we are looking at our own offers so they better reflect how we value our social workers and what social workers are seeking. Above all, we are working hard to create the conditions where good social work can thrive. The DfE’s proposals will help with this.

Social workers choose agency work for a variety of reasons, and better pay can be one. But there is no justification for two social workers with similar experience and caseloads in the same local authority having very different pay. Introducing price caps for the use of agency social workers will ensure greater equity of pay across permanent and agency social workers, reducing incentives which unfairly skew the market in the favour of agencies, and drive high churn. This will help local authorities recruit and, crucially, retain the permanent workforce that we need to benefit children and families through relationship-based practice.

Currently, one damaging practice is the refusal of many agencies to supply the single social worker a local authority needs to cover one vacancy. Instead, we are offered project teams. These consist of a full team of social workers, sometimes with a manager and on condition of protected caseloads. This practice is costing local authorities substantially more money when budgets are already stretched, and the stipulation of caseloads has a knock-on effect on the caseloads of permanently employed local authority staff. This is a deeply unfair practice.

The DfE has proposed a ban on the use of case-holding child and family project teams and ADCS agree this practice must stop. Though we recognise the value of a ‘traditional’ project team to work on a time-limited piece of work, ADCS is clear that case-holding social work is not a short-term project. In many cases, project teams leave with little or no notice which creates further significant churn in the workforce and is ruinous to the long term, relationship-based practice that is at the heart of good social work.

Social workers make a profound difference to the lives of those they work with; it is a profession that is driven by people’s experiences and values. It is a role like no other, defined by the strength of the relationships you form with those who need our support the most. Clearly, the impact of the DfE’s proposals is unknown. However, ADCS does not see evidence that they will result in a significant number of social workers leaving the profession. Every social worker I have spoken to is in the role to make a difference. These proposals will not change that.

We urge the DfE to implement the full set of proposals and not shy away from change that is urgently needed to enable us to better support children, young people and their families.

Rachael Wardell is chair of the ADCS workforce policy committee