Attachment theory: assessing parental mentalization

This article presents a few key pieces of advice from Community Care Inform Children’s guide on applying the principles of attachment theory to social work assessments, which was first published in February 2015 and updated in April 2023. The full guide explores attachment theory and how to apply principles such as emotional regulation and mentalization to better understand parent-child relationships, behaviours and assess risk. Inform children subscribers can access the full guide here. The guide is written by Alice Loving, a practitioner, academic and trainer specialising in parenting assessments, attachment, trauma and mentalization. Alice is a lecturer at the Centre for Child Protection at Kent University.

This extract focuses on a key principle of modern attachment theory – mentalization – in relation to parenting behaviours.

The capacity to mentalize

The capacity to mentalize is “the ability to understand behaviour in light of underlying mental states and intentions” (Slade 2005).

Mentalizing means you can make links between how your own thoughts and feelings influence your behaviour. We also mentalize for others – attuning to what another person may be thinking or feeling and how this may be impacting their behaviour.

This capacity is particularly important in parenting. Some parents may struggle to understand that their child has different needs, experiences and feelings to theirs. Some parents feed their child when they, the parent, are hungry, not when the child is; or overstimulate the child because they, the parent, are bored.

Concern can arise when parents/carers are consistently unable to demonstrate mentalization – especially when the child is significantly distressed.

Practice example

A parent finds the intimacy of feeding her baby uncomfortable (due to her own trauma history), so in order to get feeds over with more quickly, she bites holes in the bottle teats to make them larger, so the milk comes out quicker. She is not then connecting with the experience of the baby and how it may feel for her to try to drink the fast-flowing milk, and as a result much of the feed is lost as it spills from her mouth.

Assessing parental mentalization

You can explore this with a parent by asking questions such as: “If your baby was speaking right now, what do think she’d be saying? And what would you say back?” You can gauge a parent’s capacity to mentalize with their child by asking questions such as: What are your child’s likes and dislikes?