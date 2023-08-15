Secure your legal learning at Community Care Live

Community Care Live delegates

Community Care Live 2023 is fast-approaching, and the early bird rate for our legal learning programme ends this Friday (18th August).

The event takes place on 10-11 October at the Business Design Centre, London.

You can sign up now for the 25 free seminars at this year’s event, while also taking advantage of our compelling offer for our excellent, paid-for legal learning sessions.

On day one, Tim Spencer-Lane, expert social care, mental capacity and mental health lawyer, and Community Care Inform legal editor, will deliver three sessions. These will cover the latest developments on the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, the reform of the Mental Health Act and the law on deprivation of liberty of children, respectively.

Meanwhile, on day two, leading barrister and educator Alex Ruck Keene will also return to the event, to deliver an update on mental capacity law, while we also welcome back independent consultant Morag Duff to cover legal developments in relation to continuing healthcare.

Other topics on the legal learning programme are the relaunch of the public law outline and the effective use of pre-proceedings, report writing for court, for children’s practitioners, and learning from case law on domestic abuse and contact.

You can book your place on any of these legal learning sessions for our early bird rate of £25 plus VAT.

High-quality free learning

Our free programme this year includes sessions for children’s practitioners on modern attachment theory, working with autism and anxiety, solution-focused practice and involving young people in decisions taken about them.

There is an equally rich array of free sessions for adults’ practitioners, encompassing topics including working with hoarding, personality disorder and executive functioning challenges, while occupational therapists will have their own dedicated seminar on maintaining professional identity.

Alongside the learning you can explore new opportunities and good practice with employers, providers, training bodies and research organisations, while taking the time to share a coffee with colleagues old and new in our buzzing exhibition.

And we will also be ensuring you have the time and space to take care of yourself in the wellbeing area, our popular yoga, relaxation and meditation sessions, delivered by our longstanding event partner Essex County Council.

It is thanks to Essex, Hampshire County Council – back again as learning sponsor – and Wiltshire Council, our event sponsor, alongside our exhibitors, that we are able to deliver such a high-quality experience for social workers, occupational therapists and other social care practitioners.