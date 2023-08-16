Social Worker of the Year Awards 2023 finalists announced

Photo by Social Worker of the Year Awards

Over 90 social workers, managers, teams and organisations across children’s and adults’ services have been shortlisted for this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in November.

The finalists were chosen by independent judging panels of social workers, sector leaders and people with lived experience of services, including young care leavers.

This year, there are 18 awards, with Approved Mental Health Professional (AMHP) of the Year as a new addition, and University Social Work Lecturer of the Year replacing University of the Year.

As in previous years, most of the finalists are, or work for, statutory children’s or adult services providers (local authorities, children’s trusts or NHS trusts), with higher education institutions represented in the student and university categories. There are also a few nominations for voluntary or private sector organisations.

Essex County Council is leading nominations, holding seven shortlist slots, with Suffolk County Council coming in second with six. Anglia Ruskin is the university with the most nominations, with three.

“This year we received the most entries ever which goes to show organisations and individuals are keen to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession,” said Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards.

“We would like to thank all those who took the time to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. To our finalists, we’d like to say congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”