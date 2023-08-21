Employers refuse to budge on local government pay offer following positive strike votes

Photo: bankrx/Adobe Stock

Council heads have refused to raise their pay offer for social workers and other staff after members of two of the three unions backed strike action in some local authority areas.

The employers reiterated that the proposed increases, of £1,925 for those earning up to £49,950 and 3.88% for higher earners, was their “full and final offer” for 2023-24 to workers across most councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They issued the message in a letter to the three unions represented on the National Joint Council for Local Government Services, in direct response to repeated calls from the GMB, UNISON and Unite for an improved offer.

Votes for strike action

This was in the light of members of some branches of UNISON and Unite voting to take strike action in support of an improved deal, in ballots carried out over the summer. The GMB is due to ballot members in some areas in September and October.

In a letter to employers last week, the unions urged council heads “to return to the negotiating table with an improved pay offer for 2023”, saying that staff were facing “extremely high” food inflation and “increasingly unsustainable” energy prices.

“The cost-of-living crisis continues unabated, and this cannot continue,” said union secretaries Mike Short, for UNISON, Clare Keough (Unite) and Sharon Wilde (GMB).

Though the employers’ offer is worth up to 6.4% to social workers and 9.4% for the lowest paid council staff, the unions have claimed a 12.7% for 2023-24.

UNISON, which has the highest social worker membership, has not confirmed its strike plans, though the unions’ letter said Unite was preparing to announce industrial action across various areas.

Despite this, the union heads said they were committed to “reaching a negotiated settlement”.

Employers have made ‘full and final offer’

However, in response, employers’ side’s secretary Naomi Cooke said that its offer “has been repeatedly and unanimously reaffirmed as full and final since it was made on 23 February”.

She said this message was designed to provide staff, the unions and individual councils with certainty that no higher offer would emerge at a later date.

Cooke said the employers were “acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures the local government workforce is experiencing”, which was why they believed the pay award – which was due to come into force on 1 April 2023 – “should not be subject to yet further delays”.

Urging the unions to accept the offer and refrain from industrial action, she added that employers believed the proposed deal was “fair in the current circumstances”. They have previously said that the settlement would put pressure on council budgets.