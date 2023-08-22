‘Stick with social work’: senior leaders share their best advice

Community Care’s Choose Social Work campaign, which has been running since June, aims to champion the brilliant work social workers do every day, inspire the next generation of practitioners, and counteract the negative media coverage of the profession.

We asked senior leaders to share their best advice for social workers, and why they are proud to be part of the profession.

Jack Cordery, Cafcass

I’ve been a qualified social worker for 40 years now. I’ve never had a moment of regret.”

Jan Williams, Essex

It’s important to hang on to what’s good about social work, and why we’re here, and what we’re doing.”

Jen Salter, Wiltshire

As a social worker, even throughout your career, you can stay in touch with young people and continue to impact on their adult lives.”

If you’d like to share your own advice for the next generation of social workers, you can write a letter as part of our Dear Future Social Worker series. Please email ruth.hardy-mullings@markallengroup.com to contribute.