Biggest social work union will not strike over local government pay despite positive votes for action

The biggest social work union has decided not to call its members out on strike over this year’s local government pay settlement, despite positive votes for walkouts in some areas.

UNISON instead plans to work with fellow unions, the GMB and Unite, towards a negotiated settlement with the employers’ side of the National Joint Council for Local Government Services, whose remit covers most councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The news follows employers reiterating last week that they would not budge on their “full and final” offer of a £1,925 rise for staff earning up to £49,950, and a 3.88% increase for those on higher salaries, for 2023-24.

UNISON’s head of local government, Mike Short, said: “Staff at a number of councils and schools in England and Wales backed industrial action. But many others were unable to reach the high threshold imposed by anti-union laws.

“UNISON has decided it wouldn’t be effective to ask workers to strike. Instead the focus is on working with other unions to resolve the dispute. It’s important for staff to get the pay rise they’re due as soon as possible.”

With the pay rise having been due in April, it is now five months late.

However, two of the three unions need to agree a position for a deal to go through, so attention now turns to what Unite and GMB will do.

Unite members in some areas have backed strike action and the union said last week it was planning to announce walkouts shortly.

It is also reballoting members in other areas on doing the same, while GMB is due to ballot its members on industrial action next month.