Fight or Flight: a poem on children’s courage

by Rosie R.

In our social work daily practice, we can frequently receive police reports of incidents within families that we need to attend to. This account is particularly touching since it illustrates the courage and resilience of children, and the physical and emotional journeys they make to keep themselves safe.

We could make the assumption that the police being involved would resolve a situation, though this is not always the case. And, for these children, I don’t believe that the best outcomes were achieved.

Do you have a story or any reflections you’d like to share or write about? Check out our guidelines page for information on how to share your ideas and email our community journalist at anastasia.koutsounia@markallengroup.com