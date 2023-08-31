Children’s social care gets fifth minister in two years

Children's minister David Johnston

Children’s social care has its fifth minister in two years, following today’s cabinet reshuffle.

David Johnston has succeeded Claire Coutinho as minister for children, families and wellbeing, after her elevation to the cabinet as energy secretary.

Coutinho spent just 10 months in post, though this was longer than her two immediate predecessors with responsibility for the sector – Kelly Tolhurst and Brendan Clarke-Smith – each of whom lasted two months, amid the turbulence of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s premierships. Before that, Will Quince spent 10 months as children’s minister.

Johnston’s appointment comes with children’s social care facing one of its biggest periods of reform in decades, on the back of the Department for Education’s (DfE) draft strategy, Stable Homes, Built on Love, issued in February.

As part of this, his in-tray includes:

He must also wrestle with the severe pressures in the care system for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, in the wake of a High Court judgment that ruled the government’s policy of routinely placing young people in hotels was unlawful.

However, he must balance these children’s social care duties with responsibilities for a range of other policy areas, including special educational needs and disability (SEND) and childcare, for which the government is also planning extensive reform.

An MP since 2019, Johnston’s background is in the voluntary sector, where he spent a decade leading the Social Mobility Foundation, a charity that supports young people from low-income backgrounds get into university and professional roles.