Social workers to take six days of strike action

Photo: Markus Mainka/Fotolia

Mental health social workers will take six days of strike action over the next month in a dispute over what their union describes as ‘chronic staffing issues’ in their teams.

The UNISON members at Barnet council will walk out on 26 September and 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12 October, after 100% of those who voted backed strike action in a ballot last month.

The dispute covers the north London borough’s north and south mental health teams and its approved mental health professionals’ service.

In June this year, the union branch reported that nine practitioners had left the mental health teams this year, against a staffing complement of 22.

It also said the teams lacked permanent experienced staff, with four of the seven social workers on the south team being less than two years’ qualified and two of the others being locums.

Retention payments lower than for children’s staff

UNISON is calling for practitioners to receive a 20% market supplement on top of their pay to tackle the retention issues, in line with the 15% to 25% payments received by social workers at the authority’s family services teams.

However, the council has offered £1,000 per year for the next two years to social workers, occupational therapists and team managers in adults’ services, including the mental health teams, which UNISON said was worth an additional 2.5% on average.

One of the social workers said: “Adult mental health social workers have the same qualifications, same skills and the same retention problems as children’s workers. The only difference is the value that Barnet is choosing to place on its workers and the value it places on providing mental health services that are staffed to meet the needs of Barnet’s residents.”

However, in response to the positive strike vote, the council’s deputy leader, Paul Edwards, said its salaries for social workers benchmarked well against comparable authorities and reiterated its current offer to staff.

“We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of all our staff including our mental health social workers and our door is always open for further discussions,” he added.