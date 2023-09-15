‘The advice that has stayed with me through my social work career’

In a video for our Dear Future Social Worker series, director Steph Downey shares the “best piece of advice” she has received during a career lasting over 25 years.

It came from a retired social worker just after Steph – now service director in adult social care at Gateshead Council – joined the profession and was afflicted by imposter syndrome.

“I was a bundle of nerves,” she says in the video. “Anxious that both the university that had qualified me and the local authority that had employed me must have got it terribly wrong and I was going to be found out for being a fraud or a failure.”