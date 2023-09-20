Get free social work careers advice at this year’s Community Care Live

Photo: adrian_ilie825/ AdobeStock

Social work consultant Dame Lorna Boreland-Kelly will be returning to Community Care Live next month to hold free career clinics.

This year, we are particularly looking for students and those early in their social work careers to sign up for the clinics, though practitioners of all levels of experience are welcome too.

Dame Lorna will answer your questions on everything from securing your first role in social work, to managing caseloads or dealing with discrimination in the workplace.

Each slot lasts 25 minutes and is a confidential space for registered social workers and social work students to speak face-to-face with Dame Lorna.

The clinics will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm on day one (10 October) and from 9.30am to 1pm on day two (11 October) of the event, which takes place at the Business Design Centre in London.

They are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so to secure your slot, please send an email including your course details or job title and a brief description of what you would like to ask Dame Lorna to: jo.mulcahy@markallengroup.com

This information will all be kept confidential. You also need to register for your free place at Community Care Live.

Dame Lorna, managing director of Bokell Associates, has over 30 years’ experience managing, leading and developing social care and educational services for children, young people and families.

In 2010, she was tasked with setting up one of the first social work academies at the London Borough of Croydon, and has since gone on to set up or advise on the creation of nine other academies.

Community Care Live provides essential learning for social workers, students, occupational therapists and local authority directors, commissioners and workforce leads through a wide-ranging free seminar programme and paid-for legal learning sessions.

You can also network with colleagues and connect with organisations including local authorities, service providers and research bodies in our exhibition.

