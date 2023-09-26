Local government pay dispute remains unresolved following union meeting

Photo: bankrx/Adobe Stock

The local government pay dispute for England, Wales and Northern Ireland remains unresolved following a meeting between the three unions last week.

UNISON, GMB and Unite agreed to meet again at the end of October but are currently pursuing different strategies in response to employers’ offer of a £1,925 rise for staff earning up to £49,950, with 3.88% on the table for higher-paid workers.

UNISON, which represents by far the most number of social workers of the three, is pursuing a negotiated settlement, while the GMB is currently balloting members on industrial action, a process which ends on 24 October, 2023.

Unite strike action

Unite, meanwhile, is holding strikes in specific local authorities, with a three-week strike in Wrexham and Cardiff councils, Wales, having started on Monday (25 September), alongside a 24-hour walkout in Haringey, north London.

Two of the three unions need to agree a position for a deal to go through, meaning the earliest any agreement could likely be reached is November, over seven months after the date the pay rise was due to kick in (1 April).

This was when last year’s pay settlement was agreed.

The pay settlement covers the majority of councils across the three countries – those that are covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC).

The NJC’s employers’ side has remained steadfast in saying that its offer was “full and final” since it was made in February of this year.

Union urging councils to pay above national offer

However, as part of its strike campaign, Unite has been appealing over the heads of the employers’ side to urge individual councils to give their staff more than the £1,925.

This appears to have worked in Newham, east London, where a four-week strike by refuse workers due to start on Monday (25 September) was averted due to an improved settlement from the authority.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, urged leaders in Wrexham and Cardiff to do the same, stating: “The political leadership in these councils need to step up, stop hiding behind the national pay body and negotiate locally with us.

“Unite will be providing our members with its complete support during their strike action.”

Employers criticise union ‘procrastination’

However, the national employers criticised the unions for not coming to an agreement.

“We share councils’ exasperation at the unions’ continued procrastination, which causes yet further delay to their members and the wider workforce receiving the 2023 pay increase of £1,925,” said a spokesperson.

The row comes with council employers in Scotland having offered staff an improved offer that is, broadly, superior to that in the rest of the UK.

However, unions there are also split on their response there, with GMB and Unite suspending planned school strikes to ballot members on the offer and UNISON pressing ahead with walkouts.