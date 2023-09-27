Podcast: what does it feel like to work in an anti-racist environment?

Essex County Council’s adult social care service started its journey to embed anti-racist practice almost two years ago and is seeing promising examples of change across its workforce.

In this Employer Zone Insights podcast episode, we explore how Essex is changing the culture around tackling racism in a way that ensures its staff feels safe and empowered, and the adults they serve remain supported.

We gain first-hand experience from Alison Ansell, director of adult social care for mid Essex, deputy manager Ganiyat Asiegbu and development manager for race Phil Chiza, who also work in adult social care within mid Essex.

Listen to “What does it feel like to work in an anti-racist environment?” on Spreaker.

They explain why this work is leading to visible transformation in how social workers and managers tackle incidents of racism.

You can listen to the podcast using the player above, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Spreaker – wherever you normally listen to podcasts. You can read the transcript here.

Community Care Live 2023

This episode is brought to you in collaboration with Essex County Council – our event partner for Community Care Live 2023, which takes place in London on 10 and 11 October.

You can learn more about Essex County Council’s investment in tackling racism within its workforce on day two of the event, when its service manager, anti-racist practice, will be speaking on the panel session, Anti-racist practice: how to showcase and share best practice nationally.

Register now for your free place at CC Live.