Best practice in supporting adults to live independently in the community   

Shared Lives is traditionally considered to be an option social workers can use when supporting adults into longer-term accommodation. But at Herefordshire Council, the service has been invaluable in finding adults both long and short-term placements.

Shared Lives is a Care Quality Commission registered, in-house service in Herefordshire. It offers people who require care and support the opportunity to live independently in the community by matching them with an approved carer. It can be an alternative to living in a care home, or housing with care or support.

“From a social worker and social care professionals’ point of view, Shared Lives gives us a lot more options,” says social worker Emma, who works in the city locality team in Herefordshire’s community wellbeing and adult social care services.

“It used to be that people would move into Shared Lives and they’d be there for quite some time, but it is sometimes used for a shorter term until we can look at more independent options. So, people may just need that extra support to develop their daily living skills and to build confidence to live independently.”

The service was beneficial when helping Emma to place a younger man with mental health difficulties, who had been hospitalised following a stroke. His flat was in a bad condition and not suitable for him to move back into.

“I approached Shared Lives to see if they might have a carer suitable for respite for short term. Fortunately, they came up with a lady who, I must admit, has just been amazing. She’s gone above and beyond and been really helpful.

“If Shared Lives had not been available, it would have been a care home placement probably, in the interim, until we could have got him back home and that would not have matched his needs.”

Boosting confidence

Emma explains that the despite the Shared Lives arrangement only lasting three weeks, the pair developed a special bond, which helped to build the man’s confidence.

“It was a really good outcome for this gentleman,” says Emma. “He’d become very reclusive because of Covid-19 and wouldn’t let his family or people into his flat. The Shared Lives experience really brought him out of himself and he was engaging with people – it was lovely to see.”

Teamwork and co-location

“When we are looking for accommodation for clients, we can do either a referral directly to the Shared Lives team or by using an accommodation request which includes Shared Lives,” says Emma.

Having an in-house Shared Lives team at Herefordshire Council has its benefits, enabling social workers and the Shared Lives team to work closely with the individual, via joint visits, to find the best support solution for them within the community.

When Emma started working with a lady in her 50s who had Down’s syndrome, there was some concern that her needs may not be matched through the Shared Lives service.

The lady needed a long-term placement because she was separating from her husband of 25 years, who had previously provided a lot of her day-to-day support. Living in supported accommodation was no longer viable.

Emma explains that, typically, Shared Lives supports people who don’t need an intensive level of support or 24/7 care. They are often able to manage alone for short periods and go out independently.

Being able to speak directly to the Shared Lives team – in this case, Ginnie Jaques, Herefordshire’s Shared Lives manager – meant that any concerns Emma had about the client’s behavioural needs could be worked through immediately. Shared Lives was instrumental in supporting her move through the in-depth matching process, facilitating introductions at the pace of the client and the potential Shared Lives carers.

A person-centred service

The client’s recent experience of loss resulting from her separation from a long-term partner meant that significant support was required to help the transition to a Shared Lives arrangement. The learning disability team provided further support and guidance for this sensitive and complex situation.

“It was very much about providing information to the individual about Shared Lives in a format that she would understand. I used quite a lot of picture aids, talking about the pros and cons of where she was, and any worries she had. We made sure she had trial tea visits and overnight stays with the potential Shared Lives carers.”

Supportive teams

Typically, it can take around six to eight weeks to plan an arrangement. However, because of the complexities of this woman’s situation – such as the separation and her learning disabilities – it took around three months.

The Shared Lives team then remain involved with the social work teams for the duration of the person’s arrangement and schedule reviews through to the locality teams in adult services.

“They’re very supportive as they’re able to pick up quickly if there are issues. The social worker checks in to make sure that everything is running smoothly with a six-weekly review,” says Emma.

Person-centred solutions

Ginnie says: “Social workers have the opportunity to support clients to identify person-centred solutions – to live as part of an ordinary household and access the community as a regular citizen, rather than a resident of a care home or other service.

“Co-ordinators can support social workers to find these solutions, and then Shared Lives co-ordinators stick with the Shared Lives arrangements, monitoring the care and support, supporting the carer’s practice, contacting the social work teams as needs change or issues arise and working in partnership to ensure that the work done by the social workers is an ongoing success and that clients remain safe and able to achieve their potential.”

“It is the ongoing support we provide throughout the year (we are required to do a minimum of quarterly monitoring and support of each arrangement/ household) that should give social workers confidence that what they have set up is well managed. They know that we will bring back to the social work teams any changes or concerns that they need to address.”

