Putting children first

“In West Sussex we have a shared vision to put ‘children first.’ This is at the heart of everything we do to support our children, young people, and families.

In May 2023, Ofsted published their inspection report on our children’s services, giving us an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ with ‘Good’ judgements for leadership and management and children in care. I believe we have created the right structure and support where good social work can flourish.

We need more great social workers like you to join us and be part of the positive work already taking place in West Sussex and help shape the way we work in the future. This is a great time to consider working for children’s service in West Sussex. If you would like further information, our friendly and knowledgeable recruitment team will be happy to help”.