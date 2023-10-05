Almost half of social workers in Wales likely to quit profession over next five years, finds survey

Picture: photoprodra/fotolia

Almost half of social workers in Wales say they are likely to quit the profession over the next five years, a survey has found.

Over three-quarters said that they felt stressed due to workload, while almost a quarter did not feel safe at work, according to the research carried out for Social Care Wales by Opinion Research Services (ORS).

Overall, social workers expressed more dissatisfaction and lower morale than care staff and social care managers, who were also polled for the study, the first comprehensive survey of the registered workforce in Wales.

“This dissatisfaction is clearly a cause for concern, and further exploration is required to understand how far this is correlated with the likelihood of leaving the profession,” said the study report.

ORS polled 451 social workers – equivalent to 7.3% of the registered population (6,157) – in an online survey, which ran from March to May 2023.

Likelihood of leaving profession

One in five (21%) social workers said they were very or quite likely to leave the social care sector within the next year, with 46% saying they were likely to leave within the next five years.

While the intention to leave within five years was highest among practitioners aged 55 and over (73%), 41% of those aged 35-54 felt the same.

And though ORS said practitioners may be “over-claiming” in relation to their likelihood to leave, it added that there was “clear cause for concern regarding retention and a real challenge to recruit suitably experienced replacement staff”.

Stress caused by overwork

Overwork was, by far, the biggest contributory factor behind retention risk, with 64% of those who said they were likely to leave within the next five years citing it as a reason.

This was reflected in the finding that 77% of social workers said that having too much to do and not enough time to do it in was a cause of stress, well ahead of the equivalent rates for social care managers (62%) and care workers (39%).

And just a third (34%) of social workers said they believed the right staff were in place to deliver services always or most of the time, compared with 72% of social care managers and 57% of care workers.

Relatively low job satisfaction

Social workers were also less satisfied at work than the other two groups, with 38% saying they were completely, mostly or somewhat dissatisfied, compared with 32% of care workers and 23% of social care managers.

And while three-quarters of managers and two-thirds of care workers said their job always or mostly gave them a feeling of work well done, this was true of less than half (44%) of social workers.

Morale was also lower among social workers, with 52% saying it was good either all or most of the time, as against 65% for the whole sample.

Perceived lack of value

Social workers felt much less valued by the public, with just 20% reporting this, compared with 48% of care workers and social care managers.

“This perception, whether real or imagined, is likely to have a negative impact on those working in the sector,” said the report.

Though almost two-thirds of social workers (64%) felt valued by the people they supported, this was below the 78% recorded for care workers and 83% of social care managers.

Social workers were also more likely to report negative experiences than other groups, with 33% saying they had been bullied, compared with 28% of the whole sample.

Not feeling safe

Almost one in four (23%) said they did not feel safe at work, well above the rates for care workers (15%) and social care managers (9%).

More positively, 86% of social workers felt supported by their colleagues all or most of the time, while 69% felt the same about their manager.

However, just 48% would recommend their organisation as a place to work, just below the rate for care workers (52%) and well below that for social care managers (80%).

ORS said it found a “narrative throughout much of the data that the social worker profession is under particular stress”.

“Nearly half of social workers expect to leave the profession in the next five years,” it added. “This highlights some real challenges in maintaining an experienced and qualified workforce.”

Lower vacancy rate than in England

The findings come despite the social worker vacancy rate in Welsh local authorities and council-commissioned services having fallen, from 10.8% to 7.9%, in the year to summer 2022.

This is in contrast to the trend in England, where the rate rose from 16.7% to 20% in children’s services, and from 9.5% to 11.6% in adults’ services, over the same period.

However, Wales is currently struggling to train enough social workers to meet its needs, with Social Care Wales reporting that, of the 326 social workers the country needed to enter the workforce each year, only 202 were qualifying through Welsh courses annually.

And despite the workforce pressures revealed by the ORS report, the Welsh Government has rejected calls from Senedd members to legislate to limit children’s social worker caseloads, on the grounds that it may be counterproductive.