A social worker’s take on the Barbie speech

Photo by ink drop/AdobeStock

by Kat Hand

Work has been tough in our busy hospital social work team. The current pressures in hospitals have filtered down to the team, which is understaffed and in a constant flux of changing priorities and systems.

When I went to see the Barbie film it was supposed to be a distraction from these challenges – an opportunity for escapism. How wrong I was!

Instead, I was blown away by the speech made by Gloria, one of the main characters in the film, on how difficult it is to be a woman, bringing me to tears. Now, having reread it, I can see how we all could have our own similar speeches about the contradictions we live with.

In social work, employers and the wider public believe that social workers need to be everything for everybody in the most cost-effective and efficient way. Is this really possible or are we called to be the unrealistic Barbie equivalent of a social worker?

Here is my adaptation of the speech from Barbie for fellow social workers:

“It is literally impossible to be a social worker. You are so needed, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. “Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong. You have to keep people safe, but not meddle in their lives. You have to give people your time, but not be late for your next visit. You have to save money for the local authority, but not let on to the people you support. “You have to be a boss but always be kind. You have to lead, but not squash people’s ideas. You have to answer for local authorities’ behaviour, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’ll get into trouble with management. You’re supposed to stay professional, but not so professional that you are unrelatable or threaten colleagues. “We must always be outstanding and always be thankful for the job. You have to never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault. “I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other social worker tie themselves into knots so that people will appreciate us.”

What isn’t taken into account today is the joy of being an individual social worker (not a Barbie!). Our responses need to reflect this if we are to be competent practitioners and happy in our role.

Do you have any stories, reflections or experiences from working in social work that you would like to write about for Community Care? Take a look at our guidelines on writing for the site and then email your idea to our community journalist, Anastasia Koutsounia, at anastasia.koutsounia@markallengroup.com