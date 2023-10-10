Registration renewal: 10% of social workers had met key requirements as of end of September

Photo: momius/Adobe Stock

Ten per cent of social workers in England had met the key requirements for renewing their registration as of the end of September, the regulator has revealed.

Social Work England said 10,351 practitioners had completed their renewal application form and met the requirement of submitting two pieces of continuing professional development (CPD), one of which should have been reflected upon with a peer.

Many of them will also have met the final renewal requirement of paying the £90 fee, as most social workers pay this through a direct debit, for which the first of two instalments was taken out last week.

The regulator said renewal numbers were tracking ahead of last year as of the end of the first month of the three-month renewal period. At 30 September 2022, 7.7% (7,676) of registrants had completed the form and CPD requirements.

Renewal progress: 30 September 2023 17,430 social workers (17.1% of registrants) had completed the renewal application form (2022: 12,661).

Of these, 10,351 (10.2%) had met all the CPD requirements (2022: 7,676).

78,221 (76.9%) had not started their renewal form (2022: 81,553).

14,026 (13.8%) had met all the CPD requirements overall (2022: 11,726).

80,761 (79.4%) had not submitted any valid CPD.

“We are pleased to see social workers engaging with the registration renewal process,” said Social Work England’s director of regulation, Philip Hallam.

“I’d like to remind people that if you receive emails from Social Work England about renewing your registration, please do not ignore them. You are receiving these because you have actions outstanding on your online account.”

Hallam also pointed to guidance on renewal, including submitting CPD, on the regulator’s website.