Skills for Care to develop social care workforce strategy

Photo: Olivier Le Moal/Adobe Stock

Skills for Care will develop a 15-year strategy for the adult social care workforce, it announced today.

The workforce development body issued the pledge as it published the full report from its annual State of the adult social care sector and workforce in England study.

It will work with other organisations, including think-tank the King’s Fund, in developing the strategy.

The news follows longstanding calls from sector bodies for the government to produce a social care workforce strategy similar to the 15-year plan for the health workforce issued by NHS England in June.

While the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) commissioned the NHS strategy and is Skills for Care’s main funder, it does not appear to have played a role in initiating the social care workforce plan.

Skills for Care chief executive Oonagh Smyth said the 2022-23 state of care report showed some “green shoots”, with the vacancy rate having fallen from 10.6% to 9.9% in the year to March 2023, but the sector’s workforce challenges had not gone away.

“In particular, the fact that 390,000 people left their jobs in 2022-23 and around a third of them left the sector altogether shows that we have a leaky bucket that we urgently need to repair,” she said.

“We can’t simply recruit our way out of our retention challenges. So, we need a comprehensive workforce strategy to ensure we can both attract and keep enough people with the right skills to support everyone who draws on care and support – and all of us who will draw on care and support in the future.

“We’ll be using the expertise, data, insights and relationships we have developed over the last 20 years to develop that strategy. Given the rich diversity of the sector, any strategy will only be successful if it’s created by the many organisations and people that have a stake in the future of social care, so we’ll be working with a wide range of partners who are willing to embrace and drive the changes we need.”

In response, a DHSC spokesperson said: “The action we’ve taken is growing the social care workforce and filling vacancies, meaning there is more capacity in the social care system than last year.

“To further bolster the workforce this week we launched the next phase of our Made With Care recruitment campaign – designed to reach millions of people via video on demand, radio and digital channels – and the average pay for care workers has also increased.”

“We know retention is equally as important which is why we are also investing almost £2bn over two years through the market sustainability and improvement funds, which will help councils support the workforce.”

More follows