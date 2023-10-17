Review into ‘complex and fragmented’ social care laws for disabled children begins

Photo: Olesia Bilkei/AdobeStock

A review into the “complex and fragmented” social care legal framework for disabled children has opened.

The Law Commission will examine how the legal framework – some of which dates back over five decades – can be reformed to improve consistency, clarity and fairness for children and parents.

The Department for Education commissioned the review as part of its draft strategy, Stable Homes, Built on Love, in response to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care.

Current framework ‘outdated’

In its final report, the care review said the current framework was “outdated” and involved a “patchwork of duties” that sat across multiple pieces of legislation, making it harder for both families and professionals to understand disabled children’s legal entitlements to support.

The DfE’s objectives for the review are:

Resolving the patchwork of legislation that currently governs social care for disabled children.

Improving how the law on social care for disabled children fits with wider social care law.

Reviewing the outdated language and definitions underpinning this area of law.

For the Law Commission, public law commissioner Nicholas Paines KC said: “It is essential that the law relating to disabled children’s social care is simplified and modernised. The current legal framework governing social care for disabled children is complex and fragmented, with some provisions dating back over 50 years.

“This contributes to inconsistency, and a lack of clarity for parents and care givers of disabled children. I am therefore pleased that the Law Commission will be undertaking this review.”