DfE ditches plan to cap agency social worker pay to equivalent for permanent staff

The Department for Education (DfE) has ditched plans to cap agency social worker pay to the equivalent of permanent staff in local authority children’s services.

The move is part of a wider dilution of proposed national rules to limit the use of locums, who accounted for a record 17.6% of full-time equivalent posts in council children’s services as of September 2022.

The rules, part of the DfE’s children’s social care reform agenda, are designed to reduce workforce churn, thereby improving continuity of support for children and families, while reducing mounting costs to councils.

However, while it still going ahead with national rules, the DfE has made significant changes to its original plans, following a consultation that exposed a wide gulf in views on the issue, in particular between permanent and agency social workers.

No outright ban on agency project teams

The DfE has dropped the idea of banning outright the use of so-called project teams, where agency staff are engaged en masse, while it has shortened the period during which early career social workers will be prohibited from carrying out locum work.

It will also carry out further consultation on statutory guidance to define the detail of the national rules, delay their planned implementation from spring to autumn 2024 and allow councils and the agency market a transition phase before they apply across the board.

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), which has pushed strongly for the rules, to help councils control the agency market, expressed disappointment at their dilution.

Meanwhile agency leaders, who have opposed the changes on the grounds that they would risk an exodus of social workers from children’s services, welcomed the prospect of further consultation.

The changes came after the DfE received over 1,200 responses to the consultation on the rules, 70% of which were from individual social workers. Overall, 64% of respondents backed having national rules in principles, as against 33% who disagreed.

How proposed agency rules have been amended Price caps Original proposal: national price caps on what local authorities may pay per hour for an agency children’s social worker, with locums earning no more than the average for a permanent worker doing the same role.

national price caps on what local authorities may pay per hour for an agency children’s social worker, with locums earning no more than the average for a permanent worker doing the same role. New plan: councils to be required to work within their region to agree and comply with agency social worker price caps, with no prescribed link to permanent staff pay.

councils to be required to work within their region to agree and comply with agency social worker price caps, with no prescribed link to permanent staff pay. Rationale for change: the lack of data, and extensive variation between councils, on permanent staff pay. Early career social workers Original proposal: children’s social workers qualifying after the rules’ implementation would have to have had five years’ post-qualifying experience in permanent council children’s social care and completed their assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) before taking up an agency post.

children’s social workers qualifying after the rules’ implementation would have to have had five years’ post-qualifying experience in permanent council children’s social care and completed their assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) before taking up an agency post. New plan: all children’s social workers, regardless of when they qualified, must have acquired three years’ experience in permanent employment before taking up an agency post, with no requirement to have completed the ASYE.

all children’s social workers, regardless of when they qualified, must have acquired three years’ experience in permanent employment before taking up an agency post, with no requirement to have completed the ASYE. Rationale for change: to avoid a two-tier system (based on year of qualification) and in response to concerns that a five-year limit would have a negative impact on the supply of social workers. Managed service project teams Original proposal: councils to be prevented from using project teams, which involve agencies supplying a group of practitioners, who are often managed by the supplier rather than the authority and whose use has increased significantly in recent years, at significant cost.

councils to be prevented from using project teams, which involve agencies supplying a group of practitioners, who are often managed by the supplier rather than the authority and whose use has increased significantly in recent years, at significant cost. New plan: project teams will be permitted but their practice must be fully under councils’ management with the engagement of each individual worker subject to all the national rules.

project teams will be permitted but their practice must be fully under councils’ management with the engagement of each individual worker subject to all the national rules. Rationale for change: some consultation respondents identified circumstances under which project teams were appropriate, for example, where caseloads, staff absences or vacancies were high, or to support struggling authorities. Implementation date Original proposal: spring 2024.

spring 2024. New plan: the DfE will issue draft statutory guidance for councils on implementing the rules in spring 2024, with a view to them being brought into force in autumn 2024.

the DfE will issue draft statutory guidance for councils on implementing the rules in spring 2024, with a view to them being brought into force in autumn 2024. Rationale for change: the department said it recognised that the introduction of national rules was a substantial change for councils, agency social workers and recruitment bodies, in the light of consultation responses calling for more time for implementation. Application of rules Original proposal: all contractual arrangements through which agency social workers are engaged should comply with the national rules by spring 2024.

all contractual arrangements through which agency social workers are engaged should comply with the national rules by spring 2024. New plan: all new contractual arrangements for hiring agency staff should comply with the rules at their implementation, with existing ones transitioning to them over time.

all new contractual arrangements for hiring agency staff should comply with the rules at their implementation, with existing ones transitioning to them over time. Rationale for change: the risk of disruption to existing framework agreements for hiring agency staff.

Pay cap plan dropped

The plan to cap locum pay to the average of permanent staff in the same role, once contractual differences are taken into account, was part of a wider proposal to limit nationally the amount councils paid agencies for staff, in order to reduce costs.

Most respondents (58%) agreed that agency pay should be “brought more fairly in line” with that for permanent staff in similar roles.

In its consultation response, the DfE found mixed views on whether agency pay really was higher, once contractual differences, such as permanent staff’s access to holiday and sick pay, were accounted for.

However, many locums told the department that higher pay was the main reason they chose agency work, and several said they would leave the profession if the pay cap plan were introduced.

The department also concluded that it did not have the data on pay – and variations in salaries between authorities were too great – to calculate national caps.

Regional limits on agency costs

Instead, it has proposed a system based on the current caps employed by councils through their regional memoranda of understanding.

Councils would be expected to work within regions to agree and implement price caps that they would all comply with.

The DfE also pledged to work with councils and the agency sector to “build a more consistent and robust evidence base”, to enable it to model, and understand the impact of, national price caps.

It would also set out in the statutory guidance a process for mapping social worker job titles to broader groupings of roles that agency costs could be reported against consistently across regions.

Gulf in views between agency and permanent staff

The consultation response revealed a gulf between the views of the 453 permanent children’s social workers who responded and those of the 309 agency staff who also contributed:

84% of permanently employed social workers backed the national rules in principle, compared with 16% of agency staff.

75% of permanent staff, but just 10% of agency workers, believed the rules should be implemented in spring 2024, as originally proposed.

81% of permanent staff thought there should be more consistency in social worker salaries between local authorities, compared with 27% of agency workers.

84% of permanent staff backed a cap on the fees agencies charged councils, compared with 18% of locums.

69% of permanent workers supported an outright ban on project teams, as against 24% of agency staff.

85% of permanent staff thought the national rules should apply to all contractual arrangements involving agency workers, compared with 18% of locums.

Directors’ concerns over project teams and pace of change

The ADCS, which has long championed the rules, said the finalised proposals “would help better manage the agency market and reduce churn”.

However, president John Pearce said it was “disappointing the original proposals have not been taken forward in their entirety”, particularly highlighting the DfE’s decision to allow project teams to continue.

Pearce and fellow directors have warned that agencies are increasingly only supplying agency staff as project teams, rather than individual practitioners, pushing up costs and removing control over their management from councils.

“We have not seen any positive case for the use of project teams to undertake case-holding social work and the original proposal to remove them from these activities would be clearer and in the best interests of children and young people.

“Case-holding social work is not a short-term project, yet local authorities are reporting using more project teams that do not engage with the kind of long-term, relationship-based practice that children and families want and need. The current position we are in, with many agencies refusing to supply a single social worker to local authorities and instead offering a whole project team is unacceptable and costs local authorities significantly more money when budgets are already stretched.”

He also urged the DfE to “move at pace” in rolling out the rules, given the number of councils on the brink of issuing section 114 notices, declaring they are unable to balance their budgets.

Recruitment heads welcome further consultation

Agency representative body the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), which has opposed the rules from the start, welcomed the prospect of consultation on the planned statutory guidance, as a way of preventing agency staff from quitting the sector.

“By working together across government, local authorities, recruiters and social workers, we can lessen the risk of losing these vital workers from the sector,” said deputy chief executive Kate Shoesmith.

“We understand the need to save money in public sector spending, but targeting agency social workers through a change in rules is not the solution,” she added. “We need to make social work as attractive a profession as possible – and that means offering flexible work which is only really provided by agency contracts at the moment.