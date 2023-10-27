Half of councils given funding to recruit 461 social work apprentices to bolster children’s workforce

Photo: Solis Images/Fotolia

Half of councils have been given a share of £11.7m to recruit 461 social work apprentices to bolster their children’s services workforces.

The Department for Education funding will go to 79 of the 153 authorities, who were chosen following an application process.

The trainees will be employed, and based, in their children’s services departments, and follow existing three-year university social work apprenticeship programmes, with councils then deciding whether to hire them on qualification.

The measure is part of the government’s children’s social care reform agenda, set out in the Stable Homes, Built on Love strategy, which was consulted upon earlier this year.

It is designed to tackle the significant shortages in the children’s social work workforce in English councils, with vacancies hitting 20%, and the proportion of agency staff 17.6%, in September 2022.

The apprentices supplement the 450 trainees who go through the fast-track Frontline programme annually and the approximately 700 trained every other year through the Step Up to Social Work scheme. Both are geared towards training practitioners to work in local authority children’s services.

The DfE announced the apprenticeships at the same time as confirming that it was going ahead with introducing rules limiting councils’ use of agency social workers, though in significantly amended form.

“A strong social care workforce is key to achieving our ambition to reform the children’s care sector,” said children’s minister David Johnston.

“Children’s social workers play a vital role in helping the country’s most vulnerable families, which is why we’re boosting training opportunities and strengthening rules on using agency staff.”