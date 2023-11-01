Unions agree to accept local government pay deal

Unions have agreed to accept this year’s local government pay deal for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, following a protracted dispute.
UNISON confirmed today that unions had collectively accepted employers’ offer of a £1,925 rise for staff outside the capital earning up to £49,950, with a 3.88% hike for those on higher wages than that. Outer London staff will receive a £2,226 rise while colleagues in inner London will get a £2,352 hike up to a defined salary threshold.
However, employers separately stated that, while UNISON and the GMB had formally agreed to settle, Unite had not added its name to the agreement – though the other two unions’ agreement is sufficient for the deal to go through.
The pay deal will be backdated to 1 April, 2023, and apply to the majority of authorities with social services responsibility in England and Wales – those that fall under the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC).
What is employers’ 2023-24 pay offer worth to social workers?
- An NQSW working outside of London on pay point 23, earning £30,151, would see their pay rise by £1,925 or 6.4%.
- An experienced social worker outside of London on pay point 32, earning £38,296, would see their pay rise by £1,925 or 5%.
- A team manager outside of London earning £51,832 would see their pay rise by £2,011 or 3.88%.
NB The figures refer to staff working in councils covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services agreement in England and Wales. This group includes a large majority of councils with social services responsibilities.
The road to the pay deal
The agreement comes nine months after the unions lodged their claim for 12.7% – at a time of inflation in excess of 10% – to be met, in February 2023, with what the NJC employers said was their “full and final” offer.
This is the deal that the unions have now accepted. However, the spring and summer saw UNISON ballot its members on taking industrial action, as GMB and Unite members rejected the offer.
However, despite a positive vote in some areas, UNISON, the union with the largest number of social work members, announced in August, decided not to pursue industrial action and opted to seek a negotiated settlement.
At the same time, Unite, following an industrial action ballot, started a campaign of local strikes, which is still ongoing. The GMB carried out its own strike ballot in September and October and announced yesterday that it had not secured a mandate to pursue effective industrial action.
Staff ‘need the money in pay packets now’
“Following the conclusion of the NJC industrial action ballot the message from the majority of GMB members was clear – though clearly angry, members are struggling in the current climate and need the money in pay packets now,” it said.
On a statement put out on X (formerly, Twitter), UNISON said: “UNISON met with the the other local government unions, GMB and Unite, on 1 Wednesday 2023, and the joint decision is to accept the pay offer of £1,925 on all pay NJC pay points (pro rata’d for part-time and term time only staff. The pay award will be backdated to 1 April 2023.”
It said employers had been informed and unions’ immediate priority was to “get the money into the pay packets of our hardworking members as soon as possible”.
Focus on 2024 pay deal
The unions are also now turning their attention to their 2024 pay claim and would be meeting shortly about this, with consultations with members to follow.
“The fight to restore local government pay will continue and we plan to be stronger than ever to get fair pay for council and school workers,” UNISON added.
In a circular to council chief executives, the employers’ side secretary, Naomi Cooke, criticised the “protracted process” of settling the claim.
She said the backpay that staff would now be due would likely result in a cut to the amount of universal credit (UC) received by lower-paid staff. This is because it would be paid as a lump sum, making it appear that they are earning more than they really are, reducing the amount of benefit they are entitled to.
About bloody time
Genuine question (not inflammatory), when was the last time the 3 unions actually negotiated a meaningful increase to an original offer in council NJC pay negotiations on a national level (not ad hoc or individual arrangements like at Wrexham or Newham).
So I mean actually rejected tabled offer; And got a larger useful increase later offered?
Two years back to back, both taking 8-9 months to implement what was originally offered, I’m not sure the confidence would be there to reject anything offered in 2024/25 given the recent track record.
I would love them to work coordinated, to the same timetable and be ready to ballot by March/April collectively; too much added pressure to workforce the longer ballots go on, meaning members just accept to get something as soon as they can before Christmas.
I agree with this 100%. Christmas is coming and if you have kids in the house will accept any decent chunk in November to help with expenses. I know what I think is reasonable in May is often very different to what i am grateful to recieve in November
I’m just shocked by the disorganised organisation this year. And not one union is clean in this (despite unison saying further delays were not down to them and GMB saying we only balloted as member said they wanted to strike)
Unison wanted to strike last year, so why have to cleanse member data this year through to May / June in order to ballot (admittedly they finally acknowledged such a small mandate they couldn’t do strikes less than 3% of members had a legal mandate).
Unite decided to play big boy with a minuscule mandate – which barely touched local news nevermind national level – so would never have an impact.
And GMB took so long between initial ballot about offer to their actual strike ballot, that as i (and you) mentioned, people are just desperate for whatever before Christmas so they lost any momentum- but even then, even if they had all balloted members go on strike, it would still only be around 53k (combined with unite) actively striking from a national workforce of 1.4m….
Too many individual agendas to look good for their own members and not a national collective weight for negotiation.
The rhetoric of “anti union laws” is tiresome too. If you can’t get 50.1% of your members to vote, and at least 40% of those that vote to vote to support action (which equates to approx 20/21% of eligible members), this demonstrates this is more a problem about the union’s engagement and rallying of their members.
Is this including school and council workers (council tax, benefit officers etc)
Hi,
Thanks for that – it does cover all local government employees in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in councils covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (which is most of them).
Would this mean the rise will be in the November pay?
It will depend on the complexity and normal payroll timescales. Each authority is different. I know some have been told it will be November, others December.
Hope we get it in November pay. Waited long enough.
Shame we get taxed on it even though we have paid tax all year