More staff found to be practising illegally as social workers, says regulator

An increasing number of staff have been found to be practising illegally as social workers, the regulator has said.

Social Work England issued the warning on the back of an increase in cases referred to it about people misusing the title ‘social worker’, which is protected in law.

The regulator opened 164 misuse of title cases in 2022-23, up from 105 in 2021-22, revealed figures in a paper to its board meeting last month. From April to September 2023, it opened 66 cases, up from 42 over the same period in 2022.

The report said the rise was down to “concerns raised by members of the public querying why someone is not appearing on our public register, and cases where social workers have practised whilst not holding registration, often after failing to renew”.

Case numbers peaked in December 2022 (37) and January (30) and February 2023 (26), immediately after the end of last year’s renewal period, when just over 1,000 people appeared to have been deregistered unintentionally, of whom over 800 then applied to rejoin.

More cases of practising illegally – regulator

Though Social Work England did not report on the outcomes of misuse of title investigations, the regulator said there were more instances of staff practising illegally as social workers.

“We have seen an increase in cases where people are practising as social workers without joining our register,” said chief executive Colum Conway. “This is illegal.

“In our business plan we explained that we are investigating the reasons for this increase so we can find the best way to reduce this. We have produced new guidance, streamlined our internal processes and added resource to cope with the extra demand. We urge employers to check their employees’ registration status on our website.”