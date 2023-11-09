Ask the expert: How do I move from children’s social work to adults’?

Dear Helen,

Welcome back to social work. As you may be aware, Community Care has recently launched its Choose Social Work campaign, including to inspire people to enter – or re-enter – the profession. I have personally supported several local authority social services departments to run programmes for returning social workers.

You have told me about your broad and varied experience of social work in the children’s sector and your wish to move into adult social work, particularly in mental health. I have given some thought to your enquiry and spoken with one of my associates, who is a very experienced adult social worker and manager.

My associate and I have concluded that you have several options to move into adult social work and mental health. However, we thought that, firstly, in children’s, you could take on cases where mental ill-health is a particular concern. You could look for training around trauma-informed practice and other relationship-based work.

You could also consider working for the leaving care team or transitions team, and let them know (if it’s a new team that you move to) that you are interested in mental health, AMHP (approved mental health professional) and/or BIA (best interests assessor) training.

Mental health services might also appreciate the skills you already have. It is possible that if you apply for a job in mental health and express that you are interested in training as an AMHP, you may well get interest from the service. If you do not wish to follow the AMHP pathway, you might consider applying for jobs in the NHS or CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) as a social worker. You will find that our skills as social workers are appreciated and needed in places beyond local authorities, if that is your goal.

I encourage you to review your CPD records and CV to ensure that, when you apply for a role, whether it is a transitional role or one in adults’ or mental health, you can demonstrate your transferable skills to potential employers.

I hope that you will find this reply helpful. The team at Community Care and I would like to hear how you get on.

Kind regards,

DLBK.