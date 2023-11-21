Gestation, Gyration: a child’s turbulent entry into the world

by Rosie R

Some of the children we work with have started out life on a very rocky path and their journeys can be shocking and very unsettling to hear.

This poem recounts a very turbulent trajectory of events that could have resulted in a different outcome to that described if not for a social work intervention. The outcome was, fortunately, favourable for the young person, though the impact of such turbulence has had a lasting effect.

