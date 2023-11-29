Pay now top motivator for social workers to change jobs

Photo: Anna/Adobe Stock

Pay is now the top motivator for social workers to change jobs, Community Care’s annual jobseeker survey has found.

Improving salary has overtaken achieving a better work-life balance as the biggest temptation for practitioners to move roles, found the research.

While pay was also the most compelling reason to move for respondents to our 2021 survey, a bigger proportion (55%) selected it in 2023 than in previous rounds of the research.

The jobseeker survey is the only annual piece of research into social worker job seeking behaviour. This year’s survey was carried out from July to September and garnered the views of 2,817 people. Three-quarters of respondents worked for councils, with 89% being qualified social workers.

Pay rises lagging behind inflation

The findings on pay come on the back of two years in which local government salary increases across the UK have lagged behind high rates of inflation.

At the same time, councils in England have found it increasingly difficult to retain staff in children’s and adults’ services, with rising turnover and vacancy rates.

Reflecting that, our research revealed that a falling proportion of practitioners – 20% in 2022 and 2023, down from 25% in 2021 – said they were highly unlikely to move jobs.

The increase in vacancy rates means more social worker job roles are being advertised now than before the pandemic, according to data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

However, despite the high demand for experienced social workers in particular, the number of UK social worker job adverts fell for the fourth consecutive month in September, showed the REC data.

Meanwhile, councils in England’s children’s services have dealt with increased vacancies by making greater use of agency social workers, prompting concerns about the impact on relationship-based practice and authorities’ budgets.

Plans to restrict locum work

In response, the Department for Education plans to introduce rules next year limiting the use of locums in children’s services, though in a diluted form compared with its original proposals.

The full report of our jobseekers research includes data on social workers’ current and preferred working patterns – permanent or locum, full-time or part-time – and their rationale for these.

It also covers what is most important to them in deciding whether to apply for a role, the benefits they most value and their advice for employers in building a good working culture.