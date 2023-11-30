‘She’s been a mother figure to me’: a care leaver and social worker’s story

Janet (left); Lizzie (right)

As part of Community Care’s Choose Social Work campaign, best-selling author and care leaver Jenny Molloy spoke to Lizzie and Janet. Now a young adult, Lizzie talks about the role Janet played as her leaving care social worker from around the age of 15. Janet shares her experience of working with Lizzie.

In this video, Lizzie describes her experience of meeting Janet for the first time, how her trust was won, and – most importantly – how Janet made, and continues to make, her feel. She shares the positive impact her relationship with Janet has had on her life beyond care.

You can’t help but feel warmth from Lizzie as she describes her feelings towards Janet, and the special bond between the two of them.



Talking about her mother, Lizzie says: “We don’t have that mum and daughter relationship. Like the love that I’m craving – I get it from Janet.”

Now a mother herself, Lizzie adds: “I feel like a lot of the reasons why I’m able to be maternal with my kids is because of [Janet]. I really do believe that… My kids, they call her nanny because it’s like she’s been that mother figure to me.”

Janet has her own children but likewise tells Jenny: “Lizzie’s like my child. She really is.”

Knowing someone cares

Janet recognises that many young people do not have anyone in their network to share the highs and lows of life with. While Janet has a unique relationship with Lizzie, she has kept in touch with other young people.

“They’re not bombarding my life…they just want to share what’s going on for them and know that somebody cares,” Janet says. Sometimes she gets a message on a Sunday from a young person who was an unaccompanied asylum seeker when they’re on their way to church.

With others, she says: “It’s things like ‘I got my flat’. Or I’ll know if they’re pregnant and they’re having babies….their birthdays. The things that [other] people take for granted that they can just ring up or text someone.”

Formalising ongoing support

Janet is realistic and highlights the need for caution – that young people need to be protected and there should be a formal way for those who want to maintain relationships with their social worker to do that. Janet was open with the local authority she worked for at the time about her intentions to continue her relationship with Lizzie.

Jenny Molloy has her own experience maintaining positive relationships with social workers beyond leaving care and is keen to highlight its impact.

Jenny mentions how, while this is their own version, what Lizzie and Janet describe is very much like Lifelong Links – the project set up by Family Rights Group to help local authorities ensure children in care can build a positive support network to help them during their time in care and into adulthood.