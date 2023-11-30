The pros and cons of being a young social worker

The Social Work Community Podcast is a new offering from Community Care.

It focuses on career and workplace-related issues that affect students, newly qualified social workers and more experienced practitioners.

In the second episode of The Social Work Community Podcast guests Omar Mohamed, 22, and Elizabeth Glandfield, 23, discuss how people they work with don’t always take them seriously at first because of how old they look.

They also talk about how being “in with the kids” is a strength that they bring to their teams, the latest trends among young people that social workers should be aware of and whether reverse ageism is a thing.

Trigger warning: please note there is mention of self-harm and suicidal thoughts in this episode that some listeners may find upsetting. If you are affected by anything discussed you can call the Samaritans on 116123.

