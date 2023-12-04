Would you like to speak at Community Care Live 2024?

Community Care Live delegates

Although it feels like just last week we were at Community Care Live 2023, planning is already well underway for the 2024 event.

For the first time, we are inviting submissions from individuals to speak at the event, to ensure that the programme is as diverse, interesting and exciting as possible.

Community Care Live 2024 takes place at the Business Design Centre, London, on the 8-9 October. All sessions are delivered by speakers in person, and must be relevant to, and provide valuable learning for, an audience of frontline social work and occupational therapy professionals.

If you are interested in speaking at the event, please fill out this survey, with details about your proposed session.

We particularly welcome submissions from individuals from under-represented groups, including those from global majority communities, people with lived experience of social work involvement and disabled people.

If you wish to submit an entry as a local authority team or organisation, we have a small number of slots that are sold on a commercial basis.

For further information about this, please contact our head of partnerships and events, Nicola Davies, at nicola.davies@markallengroup.com. She will be happy to talk through the pricing options.

The deadline for submissions is 19 January 2024. If your submission is successful, we will contact you about speaking at the event by the end of March.

If you have any questions about speaking at the event, please contact our head of content, Ruth Hardy-Mullings, at ruth.hardy-mullings@markallengroup.com.

And if you are interested in exhibiting at Community Care Live 2024, please email nicola.davies@markallengroup.com.