Poem: Christmas is coming

Our casework sends us on journeys of highs and lows on a daily basis. This particular case of mine was very emotive, given the time of year. Social workers from various unrelated teams made sure Christmas was not lost for a young person I was working with and her baby brother. One manager even went out of his way and stepped up outside his usual business of the day to deliver toys.

Stories such as this child’s tend to spread rapidly among good people. And, without a doubt, as this poem will illustrate, social workers are people with big hearts.