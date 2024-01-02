The Social Work Community Podcast is a new offering from Community Care.

This episode is about racism within social work. We speak to Nana and Ash, both children and family social workers, about their experiences of racism. There is discussion about racism from families they have worked with but also from within the organisations they have worked for.

What should a team manager do if a family asks for a different social worker based on their race or religion?

How much support is available for social workers who receive abuse from service users?

How important is allyship? Is there a need for more cultural competency within social work?

And how much has changed since the death of George Floyd?

They discuss this and much more in this unmissable episode.

Related articles on Community Care:

https://www.communitycare.co.uk/2022/02/02/my-role-as-englands-first-anti-racist-lead-practitioner/

https://www.communitycare.co.uk/2023/05/09/conference-calls-on-senior-leaders-to-take-action-to-embed-antiracist-practice/

The podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Spotify , Audible (Amazon) and Apple podcasts, or you can find it by putting ‘the social work community podcast’ into your search engine.

Listen now:

Listen to “Racism in social work” on Spreaker.

You can read the transcription here.

This podcast is also part of our new community site, The Social Work Community, which offers a safe, positive space to share careers guidance, network with peers, and exchange experiences of social work. If you haven’t already, you can sign up now!

Did you catch the first two episodes? Listen back here:

The pros and cons of being a young social worker

What is the impact of negative media coverage of social work?

