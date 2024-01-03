In this Employer Zone Insights podcast episode, Sharmeen Ziauddin, assistant careers editor at Community Care, speaks to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.

In 2021 Ofsted rated BCP Council’s children’s services as inadequate. However, many monitoring visits later, as recognised by Ofsted, the provision to children and families has vastly improved.

We find out from the new principal social worker, Leanne Morgan, what attracted her to this role, what she loves about working at BCP and what she is looking forward to.

We also speak to Jo Fry, children’s rights and engagement manager, who is passionate about advocating for young people and making sure they are listened to. She talks about some of the things BCP Council is doing to enable voices are being heard and action being taken.

Leanne and Jo both discuss wellbeing and its importance for a role in social care, and give their tips on how they cope in their demanding jobs.

Here is the transcript of Moving on from Ofsted.

