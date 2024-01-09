Strike-hit council struggling to deliver AMHP service

Photo: Елена Дигилевич/Adobe Stock

A strike-hit council is struggling to deliver an approved mental health professional service (AMHP), it had admitted.

Swindon council said that recruitment problems were affecting its ability to consistently deliver an AMHP service and it was working to address the issue.

Its admission came after trade union GMB said Swindon now had just one approved mental health professional in its emergency duty service (EDS), which is responsible for the borough’s out-of-hours AMHP service.

This was down from four AMHPs on the EDS as of September 2023, just after GMB members in the service started taking on-and-off strike action in a dispute with the council over pay.

Since then, there had been several instances, on evenings and weekends, in which AMHPs were not available to respond to people in mental health crisis who may require detention under the Mental Health Act 1983 (MHA), the union claimed.

It said that the situation left Swindon in breach of its duty to deliver a round-the-clock AMHP service.

Councils’ AMHP duties Under section 13 of the MHA, councils must make arrangements for an AMHP to consider a person’s case if it has reason to think that an application for the person to be detained in hospital, or taken into guardianship, may need to be made. The MHA code of practice – which councils must follow other than in exceptional, and legally justifiable, circumstances – states that councils must ensure there are sufficient AMHPs to carry out their responsibilities under the act. It also says that, in order to “fulfil their statutory duty [councils] should have arrangements in place in their area to provide a 24-hour service that can respond to patients’ needs”.

The union has written to regulator the Care Quality Commission about the issue, warning that the borough was not funding other EDS staff to train as AMHPs.

The CQC told Community Care that the information from the GMB had been passed to its local authority assessment team, which is responsible for the new system of assuring the performance of council adult social services. It said it would also use it in its monitoring of health and social care providers’ compliance with the MHA.

A Swindon council spokesperson said: “Like many councils across the country, we are experiencing challenges recruiting approved mental health professionals and this is impacting on our ability to consistently deliver a service. We are working with our teams to explore how we can address this issue going forward.”

EDS staff at Swindon staged their latest walkout for a week from Christmas Eve 2023 onwards. At the same time, 11 assistant team managers in social work teams, who are also represented by the GMB, held a two-week strike in a separate pay dispute.

The union has also balloted a third group of social workers – independent reviewing officers – to stage a walkout, also over pay.

Swindon council said that it was able to cover services during the latest strikes and there were no issues.

More follows